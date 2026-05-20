The New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's Synthesized V8 Sounds Might Be The Best EV 'Engine' Noises Yet

Mercedes-AMG is proud to share that the sounds the new GT 4-Door emits in the AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode are based in part on the sound of the bonkers V8 that lived under the hood of the old C190 AMG GT R. Not only does this drive mode activate the sounds, it also activates the car's simulated gear changes, ultimately in an effort to do its best impression of an internal-combustion AMG. When I first heard the sounds that the AMG GT 4-Door makes, I was shocked by their volume and impressively realistic V8 character. We were exclusively given a static walkaround of the car, so I can't speak to how it sounds on the road, but when stopped, hearing it "idle" and "rev" was pretty cool.

Logan K. Carter / Jalopnik

I think the volume is the most surprising part of the AMGFORCE sound; it's loud enough, and the sounds are complex enough that, at least in the small room we experienced it in, you could feel the sound. It felt like you were standing next to a car with a big, loping V8 at idle, and during revs, it sounded true to its GT R roots.

I've got reservations about this technology, though, considering that you could simply stick the same audio system onto a Toyota bZ and it would also sound like an AMG GT R, but that doesn't discount the remarkable success of AMG sound engineers. A big part of the allure of AMG models is the evocative, enveloping sound of a powerful V8, as we have all learned from the four-cylinder PHEV Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance flop. Considering the other thrilling traits of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, however, it's bound to be something special, and I can't wait to drive one.