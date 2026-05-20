The New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's Synthesized V8 Sounds Might Be The Best EV 'Engine' Noises Yet
Developing an electric performance car that appeals to traditional car enthusiasts comes with a litany of challenges, from the lack of a manual transmission to the absence of the symphony of sound created by exploding dinosaur juice, but I think AMG might have just solved the latter issue with its first bespoke EV.
Mercedes flew me to Germany with the primary purpose of driving the facelifted 2027 S-Class and experiencing its new V8 engine, but I also got a sneak peak at the final design of the new all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Naturally it's dripping in excess, from its 1,153 horsepower to its active aerodynamics, but the most standout feature is the new AMGFORCE Sport+ mode that creates "authentic-feeling gear changes" as well as what my ears tell me is the best fake V8 sounds in the industry. It plays inside the cabin, yes, but it also plays outside the car, and it's seriously loud while being arguably realistic.
It's synthesized V8 sounds from the obscenely delectable AMG GT R
Mercedes-AMG is proud to share that the sounds the new GT 4-Door emits in the AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode are based in part on the sound of the bonkers V8 that lived under the hood of the old C190 AMG GT R. Not only does this drive mode activate the sounds, it also activates the car's simulated gear changes, ultimately in an effort to do its best impression of an internal-combustion AMG. When I first heard the sounds that the AMG GT 4-Door makes, I was shocked by their volume and impressively realistic V8 character. We were exclusively given a static walkaround of the car, so I can't speak to how it sounds on the road, but when stopped, hearing it "idle" and "rev" was pretty cool.
I think the volume is the most surprising part of the AMGFORCE sound; it's loud enough, and the sounds are complex enough that, at least in the small room we experienced it in, you could feel the sound. It felt like you were standing next to a car with a big, loping V8 at idle, and during revs, it sounded true to its GT R roots.
I've got reservations about this technology, though, considering that you could simply stick the same audio system onto a Toyota bZ and it would also sound like an AMG GT R, but that doesn't discount the remarkable success of AMG sound engineers. A big part of the allure of AMG models is the evocative, enveloping sound of a powerful V8, as we have all learned from the four-cylinder PHEV Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance flop. Considering the other thrilling traits of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, however, it's bound to be something special, and I can't wait to drive one.