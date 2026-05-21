Ram Says A Maverick Fighter And Sub-$40,000 Dakota Are Coming Along With A Full-Size SUV

We know Stellantis has a hell of a lot planned for the next few years — especially here in North America, where it plans to launch nine separate models with sub-$40,000 price tags. Now, we're getting a better understanding of what those models will be, as Ram is planning not one, but two new vehicles that'll start below 40-large.

We already knew the Dakota nameplate was making its comeback following a 16-year hiatus in the U.S., but we now know it'll be joined by the an even smaller pickup called the Rampage as well as a full-size SUV called the Ramcharger, according to The Drive. Safe to say, the Ramcharger will cost well over $40,000. Of course, these additions will come in tandem with a slew of performance street trucks we just told you about.

The unibody Rampage — which looks to be aimed squarely at the mighty Ford Maverick — was first introduced back in 2023 as a vehicle for South America, as its basically a rebadge Fiat Toro. In 1500 guise, it'll come with a four-cylinder motor under the hood, The Drive reports, and it should hit our shores by 2030. The announcement came during Stellantis' Investor Day presentation in Michigan. There's no word on exactly what'll change between the car sold down south and the car we'll get here, but I'd hazard a guess it'll be beefier.

It shares a platform with the Jeep Compass, according to Mopar Insider, which should give it a better ride than more traditional body-on-fram trucks. Right now, it's expected to be built in Mexico, but that information hasn't been confirmed quite yet.