Owners Say These Are The Biggest Problems With The 2021-2024 Porsche Macan

Despite the Porsche Macan's popularity – it was the brand's top seller in 2025 — Porsche is ending production of the gas model in summer 2026, leaving the all-electric version the sole option for now. Porsche isn't expected to have a direct replacement for the gas-powered Macan ready before 2028. That's likely to mean increased demand for pre-owned Macans until then, so it begs the question of whether it's even a good idea to buy one used.

There are a lot of ways to answer that question, but the most valuable is arguably hearing what former owners have to say about the Macan's biggest problems. More specifically, we'll see what drivers say are the top concerns for 2021-2024 Macans, which are considered to be among the best pre-owned Porsche SUVs to buy.

Recent Macans have fairly strong customer-reported reliability ratings. At J.D. Power, for instance, owners reported "great" quality and reliability for three of the four model years in question. The news is even better when consulting Kelley Blue Book (KBB), where buyers raved about Macan quality and reliability for all four years. The 2024 model itself was the highest-rated SUV in its class for reliability according to Consumer Reports.