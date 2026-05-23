Owners Say These Are The Biggest Problems With The 2021-2024 Porsche Macan
Despite the Porsche Macan's popularity – it was the brand's top seller in 2025 — Porsche is ending production of the gas model in summer 2026, leaving the all-electric version the sole option for now. Porsche isn't expected to have a direct replacement for the gas-powered Macan ready before 2028. That's likely to mean increased demand for pre-owned Macans until then, so it begs the question of whether it's even a good idea to buy one used.
There are a lot of ways to answer that question, but the most valuable is arguably hearing what former owners have to say about the Macan's biggest problems. More specifically, we'll see what drivers say are the top concerns for 2021-2024 Macans, which are considered to be among the best pre-owned Porsche SUVs to buy.
Recent Macans have fairly strong customer-reported reliability ratings. At J.D. Power, for instance, owners reported "great" quality and reliability for three of the four model years in question. The news is even better when consulting Kelley Blue Book (KBB), where buyers raved about Macan quality and reliability for all four years. The 2024 model itself was the highest-rated SUV in its class for reliability according to Consumer Reports.
Top owner complaints about mechanical issues for 2021-2024 Macan
The Macan is a very dynamic vehicle, and we described it as a sport sedan pretending to be a crossover in our review. The good news is that the complaints about its driving experience are relatively uncommon for 2021 and newer Macans. One particular problem, however, is with the water pump for the 2019-2024 Macan's twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine. If it fails, coolant can leak from the pump into the Porsche's vacuum lines, which sets off a cascade of issues that ends at the turbochargers' wastegates — limiting boost in the process. There's a warning as well for those who think the Porsche Macan cannot be stopped: In some cases, its actual stoppers can be an issue, with at least one owner calling out the 2021 Macan's brakes for low-speed squealing.
Customers have also complained about what they describe as "shuddering" and "jerking" from the 2022 Macan's transmission, especially in lower gears and reverse. And speaking of reverse, the rearview camera seems to be a further weak point here — although one that's not related to the brand's recent backup-camera recall for other models. Instead, some 2022 Macan owners lambast the "really bad quality" of "probably the worst backup camera" they've ever experienced.
You should also know that, while the Macan's handling is generally lauded by drivers, Porsche did have to recall a very small number of 2021 models for loose screws connecting their shock absorbers to their suspensions. Only 10 vehicles were affected, but Porsche considered them to be undrivable until fixed.
Other potential problems of a pre-owned Porsche Macan
Moving on to the cabin, another drawback of these Macans can be their glitchy infotainment systems. One 2024 Macan owner posting on macanforum.com reported a dozen instances of the setup completely freezing up on start-up just two months into ownership. When resetting the system won't help, owners are again often left with no option except replacement. That hasn't been the only issue with the Macan's cabin, either.
Owners of more recent models call out quality issues such as peeling and cracking interior trim, most noticeably on the B-pillars and console, along with rattling noises coming from the dashboard and door panels. All that could easily lead drivers to lose their cool, and so can the Macan's HVAC problems – including complete failure of the climate system after just 500 miles of driving. When the system does work, well, the verdict from one owner was that it "barely cools and it's pathetic for the price of the vehicle."
Prefer an open-air driving experience? Well, keep in mind that buying a pre-owned Macan with a sunroof can open you up to a separate array of problems, caused by water leaking in. Technically, the issue here could be considered user error, in that the leaks usually resulted when the sunroof drains weren't cleared during routine maintenance. On the other hand, owners were able to force Porsche into a settlement after launching a class-action suit over the problem.
Those shopping for used Macans may also be in for a pleasant surprise when it comes to pricing. Used versions from before 2021 are finally popping up for less than $10K, which could be a good sign for the cost of more recent models.