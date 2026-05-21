Robin Flips Ford Dealer The Bird By Making Its Nest In A Sold F-250

A Ford dealership in Kansas recently sold an F-250, but the buyer is going to have to wait a while to take delivery of the truck. Not because of some paperwork issue or dealer scam. No, sir. They've got to wait because their brand-new truck is now federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act because a family of robins has decided to move in.

In a Facebook post, workers at Olathe Ford Lincoln said they saw a robin build a nest on the front passenger tire of the black F-250 sitting on their lot in early May, and since then, "she laid four beautiful blue eggs," which hatched on May 14. The post went on to say that the "proud parents are now keeping a very close eye on their new babies." I'm actually going to cry. This is so sweet. In any case, because the nest is federally protected and cannot be disturbed, the truck can't be moved.

KMBC 9 News

At the very least, it sounds like the F-250's new owner is very understanding. "We want to give a huge THANK YOU to our incredibly kind and understanding customers, who have been so patient and thoughtful while we wait for these little ones to grow up and leave the nest safely," the Facebook post reads. It's not clear if the buyer made the deal knowing the nest was there or not.