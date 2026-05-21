Robin Flips Ford Dealer The Bird By Making Its Nest In A Sold F-250
A Ford dealership in Kansas recently sold an F-250, but the buyer is going to have to wait a while to take delivery of the truck. Not because of some paperwork issue or dealer scam. No, sir. They've got to wait because their brand-new truck is now federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act because a family of robins has decided to move in.
In a Facebook post, workers at Olathe Ford Lincoln said they saw a robin build a nest on the front passenger tire of the black F-250 sitting on their lot in early May, and since then, "she laid four beautiful blue eggs," which hatched on May 14. The post went on to say that the "proud parents are now keeping a very close eye on their new babies." I'm actually going to cry. This is so sweet. In any case, because the nest is federally protected and cannot be disturbed, the truck can't be moved.
At the very least, it sounds like the F-250's new owner is very understanding. "We want to give a huge THANK YOU to our incredibly kind and understanding customers, who have been so patient and thoughtful while we wait for these little ones to grow up and leave the nest safely," the Facebook post reads. It's not clear if the buyer made the deal knowing the nest was there or not.
Bird brained
It doesn't sound like anyone involved is too broken up about having this truck on the lot for a little bit longer, either. The post says that, "truthfully, our team has become a little too invested in these babies to rush them out now." Clearly, there are some animal lovers on staff at Olathe Ford Lincoln, because this isn't even the first time a furry friend has taken up residence in a vehicle on their lot, as one employee told KMBC 9 News:
"We found some cats in the cars before. One of our employees has adopted a cat we found in one of the trucks. And just today, someone came in to get their oil changed, and we lifted up the hood, and there was a mama possum with about seven baby possums. So we're all laughing because now we're just an animal rescue," worker Sammi Dodson said.
While the truck's new owner will have to wait for his new truck, it shouldn't be too much longer now. Baby robins usually leave the nest about two weeks after hatching, according to the National Wildlife Federation, so if they hatched on the 14th, they should be out of there by the end of the month.