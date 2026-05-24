Here's How Much A 2021 BMW M4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Since the first F82 BMW M4 arrived as a spiritual successor to the E92 M3 coupe in 2014, the car has carried a reputation that largely sells itself. It's part track weapon and part luxury grand tourer, defined by its twin-turbocharged inline-six and rear-wheel-drive formula that has characterized BMW's performance cars for over a decade. For 2021, BMW pulled the covers off a fully redesigned 4 Series, internally known as the G82/G83.

The G82 was complete with a polarizing kidney grille that generated headlines before anyone had driven a single mile. Under all that controversy sat a reengineered 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six producing 473 horsepower in standard trim and 503 hp in Competition form. Standard G82 M4s come paired with the choice of a six-speed manual and an 8-speed ZF automatic , while the M4 Competition only comes with the ZF 8-speed.

That power, however, came at a price. The base 2021 M4 launched with an MSRP of $72,795, while fully loaded examples touched close to $100,000. Meanwhile, the lighter, more powerful BMW M4 CS that arrived in 2025 pushed that figure above $120,000 for base examples. Considering that price, a used 2021 M4 should, in theory, be a much better bargain. According to Kelley Blue Book's estimate, the 2021 M4 has shed roughly 24% of its value in just the last three years alone, with current private party values landing at around $57,100. The full five-year picture and what the real-world marketplace looks like today is what this article sets out to answer.