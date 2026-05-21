Brabus' First Standalone Car Is A 1,000-HP Brute Named Bodo That's An Aston Vanquish Underneath

The most eye-catching part of the car, by far, is the extravagant boattail and rear overhang that seems to continue in infinitum. It's really quite a sight to behold, and it's enhanced by the fact that the bodywork remains unbroken throughout the entire rear quarter panel. The rest of the rear is graced with four stacked exhaust pipes and an interesting array of taillight dashes. I really dig it.

Unfortunately, while the front end looks good, it's hard to keep up with how great the rear end looks. It's got a bit of a Mercedes thing going on up front, which I suppose makes sense — that includes a big grille and vertical bars. The grille is flanked by a pair of squinty headlights that are, honestly, a bit under-styled compared to the rest of the Bodo. Below all of that, there's a deep chin spoiler, and above, there's a broad, vented hood, finished in bare carbon fiber.

Brabus

The side of the car is certainly sleek, and everything other than the hood is finished in a deep black — including the 21-inch Monoblock wheels that hide carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers in the back. There's no doubt in my mind that the car looks great, but I'd be very excited to see what it looks like in a real color.

Brabus' coach building didn't end on the outside, either. Inside, there are acres of quilted leather, carbon fiber and suede. Happily (to me at least), the Vanquish's panoramic roof remains, so all of that lovely light can come in. I will admit that its Aston Martin-ness is a bit more evident on the inside, though there are some Mercedes parts — especially the air vents — that help distinguish the Bodo from its donor car. The digital gauge cluster, center control stack and steering wheel of the Vanquish all remain, though.

Brabus

It's a shame to think that Buschmann, for whom this car is named, will never get to experience it. He passed away in 2018. However, 77 (commemorating the year Brabus was founded) other people will, and I'm sure they'll be grateful. Brabus says the plan is to build 10 to 15 Bodos per year, and there's no word on the price. The thing is, if you're learning about this car from a Jalopnik article, the price probably isn't relevant to you, is it?