Drive Your Classic Car The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven At Pioneer Rally's Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025

Classic cars may be gorgeous, but they were never meant to sit idly at car shows posing for pictures. They're meant to be driven and enjoyed out on the open road, and while you could always do that on your own, it's even better when you're surrounded by a community of other classic car lovers. Europe hosts a plethora of vintage rallies, but they are harder to find in the United States, or at least they were until Pioneer Rally Company decided to change that.

Pioneer Rally Company's goal is to bring European-style vintage car rallies to America, and if that sounds like something you've been looking for, you're going to want to block off September 7-12 on your calendar for the Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025. Registration is open now for the five-night, four-day rally, which begins and ends in Colorado Springs, CO. This adventure involves more than 1,000 miles of driving through some of the most gorgeous locations the Rockies have to offer, while also providing luxurious accommodations in outstanding hotels.

The Rocky Mountain Vintage takes you across the southern Rockies, into the San Luis Valley, and through the towering sandstones of Colorado's western slope. The route makes its way into wine country and past picturesque small towns. In the spirit of competition, you'll also visit private race tracks where you can really push yourself, your co-driver, and your car.

Pioneer provides the route, roadbook, map book, speed tables, hotels, meals, and even the drinks (non-alcoholic–this is a driving event!) You provide the classic car and a navigator, and the mountains provide some of the most majestic scenery this country has to offer. Plus, if you want to participate but don't have a classic to drive, the new non-competitive Pioneer Class is open to any car or truck, regardless of how old it is.