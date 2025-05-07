Drive Your Classic Car The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven At Pioneer Rally's Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Classic cars may be gorgeous, but they were never meant to sit idly at car shows posing for pictures. They're meant to be driven and enjoyed out on the open road, and while you could always do that on your own, it's even better when you're surrounded by a community of other classic car lovers. Europe hosts a plethora of vintage rallies, but they are harder to find in the United States, or at least they were until Pioneer Rally Company decided to change that.
Pioneer Rally Company's goal is to bring European-style vintage car rallies to America, and if that sounds like something you've been looking for, you're going to want to block off September 7-12 on your calendar for the Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025. Registration is open now for the five-night, four-day rally, which begins and ends in Colorado Springs, CO. This adventure involves more than 1,000 miles of driving through some of the most gorgeous locations the Rockies have to offer, while also providing luxurious accommodations in outstanding hotels.
The Rocky Mountain Vintage takes you across the southern Rockies, into the San Luis Valley, and through the towering sandstones of Colorado's western slope. The route makes its way into wine country and past picturesque small towns. In the spirit of competition, you'll also visit private race tracks where you can really push yourself, your co-driver, and your car.
Pioneer provides the route, roadbook, map book, speed tables, hotels, meals, and even the drinks (non-alcoholic–this is a driving event!) You provide the classic car and a navigator, and the mountains provide some of the most majestic scenery this country has to offer. Plus, if you want to participate but don't have a classic to drive, the new non-competitive Pioneer Class is open to any car or truck, regardless of how old it is.
The mountains are calling. Here's what you need to know for your Pioneer Rally adventure:
Refreshingly, the Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025 rally isn't for Concours-condition classics that haven't seen a speck of dirt in decades. As part of the route, you'll cover nearly 200 miles of dirt and gravel roads, so if you're looking for a gentle, sanitized tour where you don't have to worry about the occasional rock chip, this Pioneer Rally Company event probably isn't for you. The unpaved sections are smooth and won't involve any serious off-roading, but a little gravel rash is likely.
Pioneer Rally Company understands that these are classic cars, and things can occasionally go wrong. If issues arise that you can't take care of yourself, both mechanical and medical support will be provided. And, of course, it never hurts to lend a hand if another participant needs a little help. The Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025 isn't just about the cars, after all. It's also about the camaraderie.
If you're ready to take your ride on a real adventure where you'll get to know dozens of other like-minded classic car enthusiasts from around the country and even the world, you won't want to miss the Rocky Mountain Vintage 2025. Head over to the registration page here. Just don't wait too long because registration is only open through June 1st , and entries across all classes will be limited to only 50 vehicles total. Once you're signed up, it's time to start getting revved up for a spectacular September!