Every once in a while, a car comes along that shatters records and completely changes the game. While the industry is always making incremental improvements, as brands compete with each other to be better, faster, and more capable, sometimes a car will move the needle so far out of reach that it takes a decade for the industry to catch up. The McLaren F1 was one of those cars. However, the F1's impact would have never been possible without the help of brands like BMW, who made the engine, or Goodyear, who created a specific tire that helped the F1 achieve its unprecedented speeds.

The F1 was the brainchild of legendary automotive engineer Gordon Murray, who set out to make the ultimate sports car after spending decades in Formula 1. Murray and his team broke new ground in several areas, like creating the first production road car to use a carbon fiber monocoque chassis. But its most impressive achievement was its record-breaking 240.1 mph top speed run in 1993. That record stood for 12 years until Bugatti beat it with the Veyron in 2005, hitting 253 mph.

However, the Bugatti needed four additional cylinders, four additional turbos, and two additional driven wheels to do it. McLaren still holds the record for the fastest naturally aspirated car in history. And yet, it would never have been possible without a special set of Goodyear tires carefully designed to handle those blazing speeds without falling apart.