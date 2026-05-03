Paul Newman Raced At Le Mans Only Once — And Came In Second In His Porsche 935

It was the summer of 1979. The Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, was a humid, oil-streaked zone awaiting the start of one of the most important races of the year. It was the 24 Hours of Le Mans — the place for unbelievable race finishes. Like any iconic race event, the Le Mans attracted celebrities, most posing for cameras and enjoying chilled champagne. Paul Newman was there as well. However, unlike other celebrities, he was on the other side of the barricade, strapped into the Dick Barbour Racing Porsche 935, wearing chassis number 009 0030. It was his first, and only, appearance at the 24 hours of Le Mans. Yet, the 54-year-old Newman didn't just survive one of the world's most grueling endurance races, he nearly won the whole thing!

Newman, sharing the drive with team captain Dick Barbour and the legendary German racing driver Rolf Stommelen, piloted the Hawaiian Tropic-sponsored Porsche through a weekend of high-intensity, high-stakes racing. Despite the rain-soaked track and the immense pressure of being the world's most famous "rookie" racer, Newman did well. The team suffered mechanical troubles, including a seized wheel during a pit stop that cost them 20 minutes –- considered a lifetime in racing culture. However, they clawed back time. When the checkered flag dropped, the number 70 Porsche crossed the line second overall and first in its class.