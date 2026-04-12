Let Carlos Sainz And Lando Norris Show You How Far Go-Karts Have Come Since The 1950s

Technologically progress always looks dramatic in retrospect, but how often can you compare the competitive advantage of that improvement decade to decade? In a recent video from Lando Norris' Quadrant squad, Norris and former teammate Carlos Sainz gathered to test go-karts from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 2000s, and today in a back-to-back same-track-same-day run. These were some of the most competitive racing karts of their day, and seeing how much faster each one was than the kart that came before it is so incredible.

Each driver had a go in the 1950s kart, which was basically a pile of tubes with a small engine and a seat bolted on. They didn't know anything about seat bolstering in those days, apparently, because the drivers spent most of their energy and most of the lap just trying to hold themselves in the seat. Each subsequent decade saw the drivers swap off, then compete against each other on modern equipment bearing their own names. It's really interesting to see how the karts shed time from decade to decade until it plateaus in the 1990s.

These are two F1 Grand Prix winners who have hundreds of miles under their belts in go-karts when they were younger. I don't think there are two men more qualified to test these karts back to back and see where the chips lie. It's quite obvious that most of the progress in lap time happens in the earlier decades. The difference between a 2000s kart and a 2026 kart is quite minimal, for example, but the gap between the 1950s and the 1970s is stark and dramatic. It makes sense, then, that the lap gap between each decade shrinks until it all but disappears altogether.