'Top Gun 3' Is Officially Happening, Hopefully Lewis Hamilton Has Time To Be In This One

Great news for fans of fighter jet drama and action stars who refuse to age: "Top Gun 3" is officially happening. In an announcement at Thursday's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount boss Josh Greenstein said a third 'Top Gun' movie is "officially in development with a script well underway, reuniting Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The last time we saw Tom Cruise fly an F-14 in IMAX was in 2022's wildly successful "Top Gun: Maverick," a long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic that made $1.5 billion worldwide and, according to many people including Steven Spielberg, may have been the movie to "save" moviegoing as a concept post-pandemic. With all that in mind, a sequel was almost inevitable. Not much else is known about Maverick's next adventure, but if we had one request for the moviemaking powers that be: Please let Lewis Hamilton be in this one.

For those unfamiliar with Hamilton-Hollywood lore, the seven-time F1 champ and Cruise have been buddies for more than a decade, and according to a 2024 GQ profile, Hamilton once asked to be in the "Top Gun" sequel, even if it meant a split-second cameo as "a janitor." When "Top Gun: Maverick" started production, Hamilton was actually offered the role of a pilot. But this being 2018, he was busy fending off Sebastian Vettel on track for his fifth world title and had to turn it down, a decision he apparently regrets after he saw the movie in 2022.