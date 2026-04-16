'Top Gun 3' Is Officially Happening, Hopefully Lewis Hamilton Has Time To Be In This One

By Chris Tsui
Lewis Hamilton at the premiere of the F1 movie. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Great news for fans of fighter jet drama and action stars who refuse to age: "Top Gun 3" is officially happening. In an announcement at Thursday's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount boss Josh Greenstein said a third 'Top Gun' movie is "officially in development with a script well underway, reuniting Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The last time we saw Tom Cruise fly an F-14 in IMAX was in 2022's wildly successful "Top Gun: Maverick," a long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic that made $1.5 billion worldwide and, according to many people including Steven Spielberg, may have been the movie to "save" moviegoing as a concept post-pandemic. With all that in mind, a sequel was almost inevitable. Not much else is known about Maverick's next adventure, but if we had one request for the moviemaking powers that be: Please let Lewis Hamilton be in this one.

For those unfamiliar with Hamilton-Hollywood lore, the seven-time F1 champ and Cruise have been buddies for more than a decade, and according to a 2024 GQ profile, Hamilton once asked to be in the "Top Gun" sequel, even if it meant a split-second cameo as "a janitor." When "Top Gun: Maverick" started production, Hamilton was actually offered the role of a pilot. But this being 2018, he was busy fending off Sebastian Vettel on track for his fifth world title and had to turn it down, a decision he apparently regrets after he saw the movie in 2022.

He already produced an Oscar winner

Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton and Joseph Kosinski Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

In 2026, Lewis Hamilton finds himself in a significantly different era. That eighth title is far from an inevitability. He's posting up at Daikoku PA in Ferrari F40s. He's dating Kim Kardashian. And he recently got a taste of filmmaking, serving as a producer on last year's "F1" movie, making sure it didn't stray too far from the realities of Formula 1 racing. Spoilers, but he also appears onscreen in that movie's final act, serving as the on-track antagonist.

"F1," by the way, was also directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the same duo behind "Top Gun: Maverick," and was made with a deliberately similar "we filmed most of this wild stuff for real" approach as "Maverick." The upcoming third film has yet to have a director, but given Cruise and Bruckheimer are confirmed to be involved and that Lewis finds himself with a lot more bandwidth for this sort of thing now, it's about time we finally saw history's winningest F1 driver in the canopy of a fictionalized fighter jet.

Look, we've already come up with his callsign: Goat.

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