Dieter Zetsche Saved Lewis Hamilton's F1 Career And Nico Rosberg's Championship In 2016

The Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg rivalry at the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in 2016 was absolutely legendary. If you weren't watching F1 a decade ago, as most people weren't, this was a nuclear-level arms race between two of the top talents of the era in what was inarguably the best car on the grid. Just a handful of rounds in to the 2016 F1 season, however, both drivers almost lost their rides, which could have had career shattering effects. In a recent interview with The Athletic, team boss Toto Wolff admitted that he fired both Hamilton and Rosberg for continually coming together on track and costing the team points. He even went so far as sending both drivers' redundancy papers to Leap Day William lookalike, then-Mercedes-Benz-CEO Dieter Zetsche to sign off on the action.

They say your teammate is your best competition because nobody else is in the same level of equipment. Some of these egotistical young hot-heads don't do well in an environment of intense competition, and teammates grow into heated rivalries (not like the Hockey show) where both drivers suffer. Especially early in his career, Lewis Hamilton had a hard time not being the number one driver at his team, so when Nico Rosberg won the first four races of the 2016 season on the trot, round five saw Hamilton starting to get desperate. It's difficult to say one driver is to blame more than the other in this incident, but watch it for yourself and see what you think. Another crash on the last lap of the Austrian Grand Prix in July was too much for Wolff to abide.

Regardless of who is at fault, Wolff was pretty clear that the drivers are not on the grid to settle their own personal scores.