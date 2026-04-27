Marc Marquez Is MotoGP's Most Cunning Rider

The best athletes aren't just physically gifted or incredibly skilled, but also know their sport's rulebook cover to cover. Nine-time world champion Marc Marquez illustrated this during MotoGP's sprint race in Jerez on Saturday. The Ducati factory rider crashed at the circuit's final corner in changing weather conditions. He made the best of a bad situation, took a technically legal shortcut to the pit lane to swap bikes, then went on to win the race. Like a basketball coach playing against Air Bud, rival teams want the rules changed to prevent anyone from cutting the pit entry.

🤯 @marcmarquez93 HAS CRASHED BUT HAS MADE IT TO THE BOX TO CHANGE BIKES#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/K41IPHPxTC — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 25, 2026

While Marquez started the sprint race from pole and built a gap to the chasing group, everyone knew that rain was in the forecast. Once precipitation began to fall, race officials quickly allowed riders to swap to wet-weather bikes. Now, the track surface doesn't immediately become wet when it starts raining. It takes time for water to build up on the surface, and the riders want to make the most of the grip slick tires offer. Ideally, any bike swap should happen as late as possible.

For Marquez, it would be the seventh lap of the 12-lap race. His brother Alex would take the lead, but Marc didn't go down the pit entry. He continued his chase into Turn 13, but dropped the Ducati. Seeing the conditions were worsening, he picked up his bike and headed straight to the pit lane for his wet bike, across the track and some grass. The crash and swap dropped him down to 17th. However, the rain intensified. The rest of the field either came in to swap bikes or crashed, like Alex Marquez. In just two laps, Marquez rocketed back up the order and passed his teammate Pecco Bagnaia for the lead.