Marc Marquez Is MotoGP's Most Cunning Rider
The best athletes aren't just physically gifted or incredibly skilled, but also know their sport's rulebook cover to cover. Nine-time world champion Marc Marquez illustrated this during MotoGP's sprint race in Jerez on Saturday. The Ducati factory rider crashed at the circuit's final corner in changing weather conditions. He made the best of a bad situation, took a technically legal shortcut to the pit lane to swap bikes, then went on to win the race. Like a basketball coach playing against Air Bud, rival teams want the rules changed to prevent anyone from cutting the pit entry.
🤯 @marcmarquez93 HAS CRASHED BUT HAS MADE IT TO THE BOX TO CHANGE BIKES#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/K41IPHPxTC
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 25, 2026
While Marquez started the sprint race from pole and built a gap to the chasing group, everyone knew that rain was in the forecast. Once precipitation began to fall, race officials quickly allowed riders to swap to wet-weather bikes. Now, the track surface doesn't immediately become wet when it starts raining. It takes time for water to build up on the surface, and the riders want to make the most of the grip slick tires offer. Ideally, any bike swap should happen as late as possible.
For Marquez, it would be the seventh lap of the 12-lap race. His brother Alex would take the lead, but Marc didn't go down the pit entry. He continued his chase into Turn 13, but dropped the Ducati. Seeing the conditions were worsening, he picked up his bike and headed straight to the pit lane for his wet bike, across the track and some grass. The crash and swap dropped him down to 17th. However, the rain intensified. The rest of the field either came in to swap bikes or crashed, like Alex Marquez. In just two laps, Marquez rocketed back up the order and passed his teammate Pecco Bagnaia for the lead.
Marquez knows the rules better than every other rider
Marquez's victory could be described as miraculous. His rivals feel the move is illegal. Marquez told his naysayer to "read the rules." MotoGP's regulations don't actually specify where a rider should enter the pit lane. The rulebook only requires riders not to cut the inside white line in turns on the pit entry, which Marquez adhered to. There aren't any applicable rules about the outside lines. The next day, Aprilia team boss Paolo Bonora said on MotoGP's world feed broadcast, "We have to fix something" about that gray area. According to Motorsport.com, Honda LCR rider Johann Zarco said:
"For me, he shouldn't win the race, because when he crashes at the last corner, it already means he had decided not to come into the pits. So if he is at Turn 13 and then comes back to the pits, it means he is going back, and you don't go back on track."
It would be the first time that MotoGP changes a rule because of something Marc Marquez has done. At the 2025 Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, the Spaniard waited until the last possible moment on the grid to swap from a wet bike to a dry one. He ran frantically on foot from his grid slot to his garage. Once other riders spotted him, they ran for their own dry bikes. In the chaos, race control threw a red flag and abandoned the start. Typically, a bike swap on the grid would be a penalty unless there was a red flag. Marquez gambled on enough riders chasing him to force race control's hand. After the incident, the rule was changed so every rider who leaves the grid will receive a double long-lap penalty. Marquez knows MotoGP's rulebook better than every other rider, and he will exploit it every time.