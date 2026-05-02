Why This Funny Car Driver Is Excited About The Aftermath Of His Engine Explosion

They call it the "internal combustion engine" because the combustion is supposed to remain inside the engine. And while there are exceptions, when the combustion escapes, you're usually going to have a bad day. SCAG Wilkerson Racing wasn't planning to blow up Dan Wilkerson's funny car during a run, but when it happened, it had some positive results. The explosion proved that some safety concepts Tim Wilkerson, Dan's father, had worked as intended, and guided them towards further improvements, according to Competition Plus.

Back in the day, funny car bodies just flew off the car when an engine or supercharger exploded, releasing the energy of that explosion to the outside world. That changed when Robert Hight's funny car body landed in the grandstands in 2013, reports Drag Illustrated. Since then, the NHRA has required improved latches and tethers to keep the body attached to the car. While the safety measure has the good intention of protecting spectators, it has the side effect of making the cars more dangerous for the drivers. Dan Wilkerson explained why to Autoweek last year:

"What happens when we're holding these bodies down [is] you're asking for all that energy to stay underneath the car there. When you put a firecracker in your hand and you open up your hand, it'll burn you pretty bad, if you're lucky. But you close your hand around that, and it's going to knock your fingers off. That's just simple physics. Any person that understands physics understands that's going to happen. "But that's what we're trying to do with these cars. Even with the burst panel up front, you're trying to hold that energy down on top of the driver, and that's a massive concussive force that you can't even explain to someone. It's just a lot of energy. And then what happens is these tethers stretch a little bit, so then the firewall is up in front of your face instead of the windshield. So then you're running blind.

This is what happened to drag legend, John Force, in 2024, causing a traumatic brain injury that ended his racing career.