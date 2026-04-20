Upcoming Schumacher Short Film Features Homebuilt F1 Car

Financing a blockbuster movie is one of the few commercial ventures that's typically more expensive than running a Formula 1 team. It would seem ludicrous that anyone would make an F1 movie for less than cost of a modern F1 car's steering wheel. An independent filmmaker in Bulgaria decided to keep costs down on his Michael Schumacher passion project by building a replica of a Jordan 191, using only a 1:24 scale model as a reference.

Lubo Marinov started with only €15,000, or roughly $17,650, to produce and direct "The Kaiser." He also wanted a physical car for his actors to interact with during scenes. With such a tight budget, Marinov had to devise a cheap way to reproduce an early '90s F1 car. Alongside his jeweler father, they measured every panel on the model and multiplied the figures by 24 to restore it to full scale. However, it wasn't a one-and-done affair after receiving their laser-cut set of plywood pieces. Their measurements weren't accurate enough once scaled up.

The end result is quite impressive after repeated trial and error. The nose, air intake and engine cover were meticulously crafted and clad in carbon fiber. The recreated cockpit featured a 3D-printed steering wheel covered in Alcantara. The tires were repurposed Formula 3 tires and repainted in period-accurate Goodyear decals.