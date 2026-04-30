The Choptop Challenge Is The Sketchiest Fun You Can Have On Four Wheels

Kevin didn't have time to get the car prepared until the night before the event, so we got a little bit of a late start. The kickoff of the challenge was at 8 a.m., but we didn't get to leave Chicago for a few hours because we had to backtrack to Kevin's place to pick up his supplies and gear. Chicago challenges were only worth 50 points, so while every other team chose to pick up those points we beat a retreat toward Detroit, a 150 point city. We set our sights on ending the night in Columbus, Ohio.

Unfortunately, about an hour into the actual drive, just across the border into Indiana (it's always Indiana), the driver drops a nuke on the groupchat. "It's over, we're f**cked." The car is stumbling at highway speeds, completely turning off at one point. We coasted to the side of the highway put it in park, started back up, and drove to the nearest exit. Already downtrodden and defeated, we were trying to come up with a solution. Maybe it's a spark issue? Maybe it's fuel, but the gauge says it has plenty. Let's fill it up anyway. Huh, it's running fine again? Okay, let's go.

We think we narrowed it down to the lift pump in the horseshoe-shaped tank not allowing the last quarter or so of the tank to get near the pickup. So long as we don't let it get below a quarter tank, it seems to be okay. That limits our range, but otherwise fine. By the time we get back to it and figured out, half the places in Detroit that we need to hit up will have closed, so we decide to audible and go straight to Toledo, skipping the motor city altogether.

If you complete all of the challenges in a given city, you get a 500 point bonus, and I knew we could still clear Toledo and Cleveland on day one in a mad dash attempt to catch up on lost time, and if we drove until 2 a.m. we could get to Columbus and get an early start on challenges the next morning. Full points for Toledo, including grabbing a grip of dogs at Tony Packo's. Back in Cleveland, my home city, I knew the route like the back of my hand. I got us 300 bonus points for taking a very cold plunge in Lake Erie around 10 p.m., and we made an offering of mini-bottles of Malört to the Guardians of Transportation.

I had to wait a month from the end of the challenge to write about it. This is square in the middle of Type 3 Fun on the fun scale. This event was absolutely grueling, dangerous, difficult, and at times infuriating. But given a bit of time, I am definitely looking back on it fondly, and thinking about all the great times we had together, both among my teammates, and in opposition to the other teams. Everyone on this event had a pretty good attitude, and we all got along pretty well, giving some good-natured ribbing and social media squabbles. I'm definitely thinking about what we can do better next year, and how it would be more fun.