F1 Is Back: Kimi Antonelli Continues Teenage Tear To World Title In Miami

With the unexpected month-long break caused by race cancellations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, it seemed like Formula 1 would have a second season-opener in Miami with a potential shakeup in the competitive order. However, no trends were bucked despite the efforts made by other teams to close the gap to Mercedes. Kimi Antonelli won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, his third consecutive race victory. The 19-year-old extended his lead in standings over his Mercedes teammate George Russell to 20 points, just five shy of an entire race.

All the ingredients were there for Mercedes to be caught. According to The Race, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull brought major upgrade packages to Miami. These developments bore fruit on track with McLaren's Lando Norris winning the sprint race from pole. The reigning world champion couldn't carry this form into the feature race. Antonelli won pole in his un-upgraded Mercedes by over a tenth ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris qualified fourth.

The threat of lightning forced the start of Sunday's race to be brought up several hours, but rain remained a possibility. It being F1, the rain never arrived. On the other hand, it seemed certain that Antonelli would have another poor start and it happened again. The Mercedes only slipped to second place because Verstappen spun his car on the Turn 1 exit curb. Charles Leclerc would find himself in control of the lead. Ferrari's time at the front was curtailed by a safety car period, caused by two separate incidents: Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashing out, and Liam Lawson's Racing Bull inadvertently entering anti-stall and flipping Pierre Gasly's Alpine.