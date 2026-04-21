Keanu Reeves Raced This Supercharged Scion tC, And Now You Can, Too

The long-defunct Toyota Pro/Celebrity Races used to be my favorite part of the Long Beach race weekend. The annual ten-lap race was held from 1977 to 2016, raising money for area children's hospitals, and it pitted some of the best racing drivers of all time against some of Hollywood's best (and worst). While each racer in the event was given the same equipment, the grid of pros was started 30 seconds behind the celebs to give them a fighting chance. Some of the celebrities who participated in the event later went on to become more deeply interested in racing, like Frankie Muniz and Keanu Reeves.

Reeves won the 2009 running of the Pro/Celebrity race, during the era in which Toyota didn't build a single fun sports car. Instead of running something cheap and slow like a Yaris, Toyota decided to hand off the reigns of the Pro/Celebrity race to its excitement brand Scion between 2006 and 2012. Even the company's 2AZ-powered tC coupe was deemed too slow for the race, and each was fitted with a TRD supercharger for a 60 horsepower bump to around 220 ponies at the crank. Each tC was also equipped with a racing clutch, a DC Sports exhaust, coilovers, a StopTech big brake kit, 17-inch BBS wheels, a Kaminari rear wing, and the basic minimum safety equipment like a roll cage and window net. Okay, so it's not exactly a speed demon capable of a national championship, but this car would make an exquisite track day car or maybe a fun autocrosser with a cool story.

It isn't often that you get an opportunity to purchase a factory-built race car, and even more rare that one with a celebrity racer connection is offered for so little money. As of this writing the high bidder on this car over on Bring A Trailer, a no reserve listing at that, is going home with the car for just $3,500. Heck, you can barely get a used TRD supercharger for that much money these days.