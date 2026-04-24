Subaru Finally Built A Turbocharged AWD BRZ, But It's Only For Rally Racing In Japan
Ever since the first-generation BRZ came out way back in 2013, people have ranted on every possible platform that the car needs more power — turbocharged power, ideally, maybe from the WRX's engine. Some real perverts among you have even clamored for all-wheel drive, hoping against hope for a revival of the two-door WRX days of olde. Well, you got your wish: Subaru built a turbocharged, lifted, all-wheel-drive BRZ. But just one, and it's for rally racing in Japan.
The new car is called the Subaru Boxer Rally Spec.Z, a name which notably doesn't include "BRZ" anywhere — after all, the R in that name stands for "rear-wheel drive." Subaru is very clearly positioning this as a race-only vehicle, one the company plans to take to the All Japan Rally Championship starting with its upcoming third round. You may never see a car like this on dealer floors, but at least you can see it rip through Japanese woods.
A one-off, but a neat one
The Spec.Z will take the place of Subaru's prior entry into the All Japan Rally Championship, a race-prepped WRX. The company said in a press release that the chassis switch comes down to weight — the team struggled to get the WRX down to the 2,866 pound minimum for the class, but the BRZ could easily be wrestled down to size. As a rally car, the Spec.Z also gets a lift kit, a wide body, and that turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine. Subaru claims it makes 276 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, but tacks an "or more" on to both those numbers.
We'll almost certainly never see a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive BRZ on dealer floors, but at least Subaru's made the car you're all clamoring for once — if only to tease you with it. Having owned an FR-S myself, I really like the car being light, simple, naturally aspirated, and rear-wheel-drive. It feels true to the car's spirit, rather than chasing numbers on a spec sheet. Of course, I'm no professional rally driver, so what the hell do I know?