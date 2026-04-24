Subaru Finally Built A Turbocharged AWD BRZ, But It's Only For Rally Racing In Japan

By Amber DaSilva
The Subaru Boxer Rally Spec.Z Subaru

Ever since the first-generation BRZ came out way back in 2013, people have ranted on every possible platform that the car needs more powerturbocharged power, ideally, maybe from the WRX's engine. Some real perverts among you have even clamored for all-wheel drive, hoping against hope for a revival of the two-door WRX days of olde. Well, you got your wish: Subaru built a turbocharged, lifted, all-wheel-drive BRZ. But just one, and it's for rally racing in Japan. 

The new car is called the Subaru Boxer Rally Spec.Z, a name which notably doesn't include "BRZ" anywhere — after all, the R in that name stands for "rear-wheel drive." Subaru is very clearly positioning this as a race-only vehicle, one the company plans to take to the All Japan Rally Championship starting with its upcoming third round. You may never see a car like this on dealer floors, but at least you can see it rip through Japanese woods. 

A one-off, but a neat one

Engine bay of the Subaru Boxer Rally Spec.Z Subaru

The Spec.Z will take the place of Subaru's prior entry into the All Japan Rally Championship, a race-prepped WRX. The company said in a press release that the chassis switch comes down to weight — the team struggled to get the WRX down to the 2,866 pound minimum for the class, but the BRZ could easily be wrestled down to size. As a rally car, the Spec.Z also gets a lift kit, a wide body, and that turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine. Subaru claims it makes 276 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, but tacks an "or more" on to both those numbers. 

We'll almost certainly never see a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive BRZ on dealer floors, but at least Subaru's made the car you're all clamoring for once — if only to tease you with it. Having owned an FR-S myself, I really like the car being light, simple, naturally aspirated, and rear-wheel-drive. It feels true to the car's spirit, rather than chasing numbers on a spec sheet. Of course, I'm no professional rally driver, so what the hell do I know?

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