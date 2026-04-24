Subaru Finally Built A Turbocharged AWD BRZ, But It's Only For Rally Racing In Japan

The Spec.Z will take the place of Subaru's prior entry into the All Japan Rally Championship, a race-prepped WRX. The company said in a press release that the chassis switch comes down to weight — the team struggled to get the WRX down to the 2,866 pound minimum for the class, but the BRZ could easily be wrestled down to size. As a rally car, the Spec.Z also gets a lift kit, a wide body, and that turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine. Subaru claims it makes 276 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, but tacks an "or more" on to both those numbers.

We'll almost certainly never see a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive BRZ on dealer floors, but at least Subaru's made the car you're all clamoring for once — if only to tease you with it. Having owned an FR-S myself, I really like the car being light, simple, naturally aspirated, and rear-wheel-drive. It feels true to the car's spirit, rather than chasing numbers on a spec sheet. Of course, I'm no professional rally driver, so what the hell do I know?