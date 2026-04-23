MotoGP Makes The Peak Of Racing Approachable

Formula 1 cars are visually very different from the vehicles sold at dealerships, but to the untrained eye, Honda's race-winning RC213V doesn't look all that distinct from a beginner-friendly Craigslist CBR250R — especially considering that, for a few years, you could get the latter in the livery of the former. MotoGP bikes may be just as motorcycle-shaped as any other two-wheeler in the eyes of the non-enthusiast, but make no mistake: These bikes are like nothing else.

During a race, each MotoGP bike wears an array of 50 sensors that inform the rider and their team of its condition. In development, that number skyrockets: Nicolò Mancinelli, Vehicle Development Engineer for the defending champions at the Ducati Lenovo team, said their bike wears well over 1,000 sensors in testing. The team meticulously models bike performance based on all that test data, and uses custom AI models to predict what the absent sensors would be reading during a race — one of the few actually competent and useful implementations of AI.

That race data isn't just sent to the engineers in the paddock, either. Ducati Lenovo has a separate team back home in Bologna, with additional analysts who read bike data remotely and can give their input to the folks in the garage. It's a trick the Ducati Lenovo team learned from F1, but the MotoGP crew gave it an unexpected twist: Since Ducati supplies bikes to three teams on the grid, its factory Ducati Lenovo team, and satellite teams VR46 and Gresini Racing, all three teams share data on the bikes — despite using a mix of 2026 and older-spec Ducatis. The two older bikes, apparently, still provide useful training data for the four 2026 models on the grid.