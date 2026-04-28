Watch The Talladega Big One Replay In Slow Motion
NASCAR and "Big Ones" go together like peanut butter and jelly — you can have one without the other, but the two together make for one tasty treat. But its the series' superspeedways that really transform these wrecks into literal show-stopping events. Venues like Michigan and Talladega are especially inviting to such at-speed race disasters, the latter track played home to a record-breaking crash for the series just a year prior. Sunday night's wanted to give last year's discourse a challenge though.
The Cup Series took to the Alabama superspeedway with 40 cars on track practically ready for a rip-roaring 188 laps for only two stages. The first stage was relatively calm, and Ryan Preece crossed the line for the green and white checkered. Perhaps the first stage's lack of chaos is why the second stage was opened up to something a little more exciting.
The second stage gets underway and cars go four-wide just a few car-lengths back from the front, which anything that wide in a pack is a metaphorical red flag for instability to come. But the pack would not be the problem. It was Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Camry exiting stage right into the SAFER barrier.
Objects In The Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear
In real-time, it appeared Wallace was the problem in this chaotic scramble. Just seconds before, Ross Chastain's No. 1 Ford, behind Wallace on the inside lane, moved to the middle. Wallace carefully followed suit, but remained leader ahead of Chastain, and stable for just a few moments.
But slow motion revealed all. In the NASCAR video above, eyes naturally gravitate to the four wide before the turn, but they should watch the cars lined up in the center ahead of that group, specifically Joey Logano's No. 23 Ford. It's the third car behind Wallace's Camry. Logano bumped into Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford, which caused a chain reaction of bumps into Chastain and then into Wallace's rear, sending the No. 23 into a little wobble and clear across pack traffic into the outside wall and into the path of Cole Custer's No. 41.
It took less than 10 seconds to wipe out the field as the fallout reached the other side of the track and collected nearly everyone, including the eventual race winner, Carson Hocevar.
The mess required the series to red flag the race as cars were hauled away or limped back to the pits for repairs. NASCAR said only 26 cars were involved, two cars shy of the "record-making" crash at the same track just last year. Maybe not a record-maker this time, but certainly another one to add to the infamous "Big One" books.