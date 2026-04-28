Watch The Talladega Big One Replay In Slow Motion

NASCAR and "Big Ones" go together like peanut butter and jelly — you can have one without the other, but the two together make for one tasty treat. But its the series' superspeedways that really transform these wrecks into literal show-stopping events. Venues like Michigan and Talladega are especially inviting to such at-speed race disasters, the latter track played home to a record-breaking crash for the series just a year prior. Sunday night's wanted to give last year's discourse a challenge though.

The Cup Series took to the Alabama superspeedway with 40 cars on track practically ready for a rip-roaring 188 laps for only two stages. The first stage was relatively calm, and Ryan Preece crossed the line for the green and white checkered. Perhaps the first stage's lack of chaos is why the second stage was opened up to something a little more exciting.

The second stage gets underway and cars go four-wide just a few car-lengths back from the front, which anything that wide in a pack is a metaphorical red flag for instability to come. But the pack would not be the problem. It was Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Camry exiting stage right into the SAFER barrier.