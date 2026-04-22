Acura To End IMSA GTP Effort After 2026 Season As Economic Recession Rages

Meyer Shank Racing issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

"We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Honda, Acura & HRC and the success we've shared together in IMSA competition. Their support and commitment have played a key role in the growth of our program and the accomplishments we've achieved as a team. As we look to the future, we are excited to expand our relationship with Acura into the NTT IndyCar Series, beginning with the Indianapolis 500 this May on the No. 66 Honda. At the same time, Meyer Shank Racing remains open to continuing its presence in IMSA competition and exploring opportunities with other OEM partners."

Acura isn't completely done with motorsport in the U.S. As MSR's statement mentions, there will be an Acura-sponsored Indy 500 entry next month, and the expectation is that this sponsorship will be expanded for the full 2027 IndyCar season. With the series adding guaranteed charter entries for each of the engine suppliers, Honda is likely to move forward with a full-time third car in the MSR garage. Honda has been part of the IndyCar paddock uninterrupted since 1994.

It's possible, though it seems unlikely, that HRC could find another team with whom to partner for the 2027 season. As it stands, any team that would take on this project would need to bankroll a significant portion of the effort. Right now, Meyer Shank Racing is effectively a contractor for HRC, getting paid to prepare the cars and deliver them to the track for HRC to engineer.

Things are a little tenuous in IMSA right now, as the Penske Porsche team have been more or less dominating the field in 2025 and 2026. If BMW, Cadillac, and Aston Martin don't see improvements in their prospects soon, both on track and in their respective showrooms, they could join Acura in departing the series as well. It's a similar situation with Ford and McLaren, both of which are aiming to join the GTP grid in 2027, but they could cut their losses and run before the economic fire burns them too badly.