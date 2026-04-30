The F1 Drought May Be Extended Because Of Rain

It's been more than a month since the last Formula 1 race, but if it rains hard enough this weekend in Miami, the racing drought may be extended almost another month. According to Motorsport.com, this Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is in danger of being suspended reportedly due to a U.S. law that requires major outdoor public events be stopped in the event of thunderstorms. Not only would a thunderstorm be hazardous to spectators and present precarious racing conditions, but any medical helicopters would not be able to operate.

As of this writing, the National Weather Service lists a "minor" risk of thunderstorms for all of South Florida throughout Sunday, while AccuWeather is showing a 55 percent chance of thunderstorms on race day with a 91 percent chance and projected 15.2 mm of precipitation.

The NWS recommends the "30-30 rule," which says a thunderstorm is close enough to be deemed dangerous if the delay between thunder and lightning is shorter than 30 seconds. In that scenario, it recommends waiting at least 30 minutes before leaving shelter. It also points out that Florida specifically "leads the U.S. in lightning deaths, injuries, and casualties," and that lightning is the state's number one "weather killer," reportedly causing more deaths than all other weather events combined.