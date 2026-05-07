TRD Vs. GR: What's The Difference Between Toyota's Racing Divisions?

Toyota's performance arm has long sat beneath the TRD banner. However, since the introduction of Gazoo Racing, things have been somewhat complicated. Thankfully, there is a clear and concise way to differentiate between the two.

TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development. While vehicles like the RAV4 and Camry were once available with TRD badges, the division is now focused on Toyota's off-road vehicles, such as the Tundra and 4Runner. Toyota splits its TRD offerings up into various trims, including TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and TRD Pro. TRD Sport models are geared toward on-road performance, TRD Off-Road models are naturally off-road oriented, and the Pro models take that off-road approach even more seriously with more advanced equipment.

GR has instead stepped up as the performance division for Toyota's passenger vehicles. Much like with TRD, the GR department can be separated into various groupings: GR Sport, GR, and GRMN. GR Sport is sort of GR-lite, bringing cosmetic upgrades, suspension tweaks, and other smaller modifications. The all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport that we called genuinely fun to drive is one such example. GR vehicles are full-fat performance models, with current offerings including the GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra. The performance upgrades on these GR models are more than just skin-deep. For example, the GR Corolla sports 300 horsepower, carbon-fiber body panels, and a slick six-speed manual option. The final member of the GR family is GRMN — or Gazoo Racing: Masters of Nürburgring. These cars are extremely limited, high-performance specials.