Acura Might Be Done With Racing In IMSA Because The Economy Sucks

Acura, currently running its tenth season in a row in the top category prototype class in IMSA, has not yet made a decision about its future in the sport. While there is still some time to make decisions for the 2027 season, that window is rapidly closing as drivers and teams sign their contracts and get their ducks in a row. Currently in Long Beach for this weekend's Grand Prix, Racer Magazine spoke with a particularly cagey Acura representative who wouldn't confirm or deny the paddock rumors that Acura is pulling out of IMSA on what it calls a "definite pause."

"We've made no decisions about our 2027 program," Acura told Racer. "Once a decision is made, it will be shared."

With the current state of international auto sales being what it is — you know, circling the drain — and Honda recently having written off almost its entire electric vehicle program, it's hardly sunshine and rainbows in Acura land. Honda brass has a history of pulling its motorsport support as soon as economic strife heads their way. I've watched Honda pull out and re-enter Formula One three times in the last 15 years, timed with the market, of course. As the market wanes, so too does Honda's desire to frivolously spend on racing efforts, whether they're delivering wins or not.

With the global economy increasingly looking like a 2009-all-over-again situation, it should come as no surprise that some of these manufacturers will be looking to save money and save face with the general public. If nobody can afford to buy gasoline or groceries, it doesn't do Acura any good to throw ostentatious motorsports money into the pot. Especially if the company is forced to resort to layoffs, racing could be seen as an insensitive cash spend in a time of recessionary turmoil.