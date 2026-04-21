Lola T70 Racecars Used To Be So Cheap That George Lucas Bought His Own To Film THX 1138

You may not have heard of the classic 1971 sci-fi movie "THX 1138," but you might have heard of another little movie called "Star Wars," done a few years later by the same director. While there are some similarities to be drawn, this early entry by George Lucas didn't have nearly as much budget. The studio allotted Lucas just $777,777 for his first feature film — and it showed. He had to get creative to make his pennies stretch, so when it came time to buy a futuristic-looking car for the movie, he chose to buy at least one used Lola T70 racecar.

That might seem like an odd purchase on a tight budget. Nowadays, a Lola T70 would easily go for more than $200,000. But that wasn't the case back in 1969, when the movie was filmed. Used race cars weren't considered the treasures they are today, especially when they reached the end of their usefulness on the track. That had just happened to the T70, thanks to the Porsche 917 and Ferrari 512. Judging from what used T70s and used supercars were going for at the time, Lucas may have gotten the recently-obsolete T70 for just a few grand, even though it would have been only a couple of years old. And the fact that Lucas had likely cultivated connections when working as a cameraman on "Grand Prix" – an incredibly realistic film about racing – probably didn't hurt.