Jalopnik Best Of 2026 Awards

Every day brings new horrors, but there is one thing that can still sooth the soul: the cars. You might think high gas prices, record breaking average prices for both new and used cars, faltering sales at car companies and the horrifying proliferation of license plate readers would suck some of the joy out of enjoying cars. Yet a love of all things car will always be a salve for those with the right kind of eyes. Even new cars, as affordable and loaded with unsecure tech as they might be, are constantly filling us with wonder and awe.

This year, boy, did we need the distraction of some sweet developments in the car world. Luckily, the coolness of cars continues apace. 2026 may not be quite through, but we thought if we could bring the light of the good cars to our readers during the lengthening night, than it would be worth it.

These choices were made by our writers and editors, backed up by reviews, first drives, and hands-on experience. Our categories are not like typical automotive magazines. This is Jalopnik, after all. You won't find Best SUV or Mid-Size Car, rather we cover the really important stuff — things like paint colors, seats, and wheel design. A couple of brands dominate this list, but there are a few surprises as well.