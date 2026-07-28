2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Is 99% Good Clean Luxury And 1% AI Slop

Skkkrt, skkkkrt, skrrrt. The tires of Mercedes-Benz's brand-new electric C-Class squealed as I dipped and dodged around a track slalom in Finland. A slalom for a C-Class might sound like overkill, but driving on public roads around Helsinki is an exercise in restraint. The speed limit changes often and seemingly without reason. Vehicle speed is heavily monitored and fees rigorously enforced. It's the land of the $130,000 speeding ticket, as tickets are based on income in Finland and one millionaire couldn't keep his lead foot off the gas. We were all warned by our friendly handlers to keep it to posted speeds on public roads.

To relieve some of this built up tension — half of the American writers on the trip were from the Great Lakes region and more accustomed to, let's just say, a way more lenient view of speeding — Mercedes booked a small track out on the outskirts of Helsinki for us to put the C-Class EV through its paces. Following a professional driver, we finally got to throw it into the turns at speed and check out the nimbleness of its chassis. It was like that first smoke on your way home after a 12-hour shift at a daycare center.

In the woody outskirts of Helsinki, where the biting flies can leave welts the size of silver dollars (ask me how I know), we drove the C-Class bathed under a glaring 18 hours of sunlight. But the drive itself wasn't all sunshine. Like so many products with a strong following, Mercedes has crammed in a bit of generative AI, and while I may harbor a writer and editor's anti-AI basis, the new and "improved" generation of the automaker's MBUX Virtual Assistant would probably drive even the biggest AI booster a little crazy.

Full disclosure: Mercedes paid for my flight into and out to Helsinki, all my meals and a nice spot in a hotel. No smokes were provided.