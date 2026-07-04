You Can Exhibit Famous BMW Art Cars On The New X5's Panoramic Vision Display, Because Why The Hell Not?

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: cars today are lacking whimsy. Luckily for us — and the folks who are about to lay down something like $80,000 for the 2027 BMW X5 — the redesigned crossover comes with a healthy dose of the stuff thanks to a wonderfully unique feature I uncovered while killing time with my fellow journalists following the car's official reveal. If you're so inclined, you can display five different BMW Art Cars on its dashboard. I'm not sure about you, but that's just wonderful to me.

This is only possible because of the X5 and iX5's Panoramic Vision display. It spans the length of the windshield of every vehicle with BMW's Neue Klasse design language, and there's plenty of room for important things like a handful of Art Cars if you're not interested in displaying lamer information like a trip computer, the outside temperature, media info, a compass or widgets for your AI personal assistant, among a slew of other things.

BMW gives you six slots for your Panoramic Vision display widgets. While 18 out of the 19 different widgets available are information-based, that last one very much isn't, as it's for the Art Cars.

Full Disclosure: BMW flew me out to Spartanburg, South Carolina, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me, all so I could check out the new X5 in person.