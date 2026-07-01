Average New Car Prices Hit Record High Of $51,974, But People Are Still Rushing To Buy Them

You probably don't need a car blog to tell you this, but life is rather expensive at the moment. From elevated gas prices thanks to President Donald Trump's decision to drag us into a war with Iran to the inflated price of groceries, now is a great time to be rich, and a rough time to be broke. It's an even worse time to be broke if you happen to need a new car, since according to data from Automotive News and Catalyst IQ, the average marketed price of a new car reached a new record high price on June 30 of an eye-watering $51,974. The previous record was set three-years ago on July 7, 2023.

The 2023 record was actually first broken on June 26 when the average marketed price of a new car hit $51,820, and it kept creeping upward to the latest record-setting peak on June 30. The new record high is up $2,421 or 4.9% from the same day last year, and $314 higher than it was a month ago. The findings come from the daily marketed prices that consumers see on dealer websites nationwide, and the average marketed price includes discounts baked into that price.