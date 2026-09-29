Nissan Wants Hybrids To Be Its 'Primary Powertrain' In North America

Happy Tuesday! It's September 29, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Nissan going all-in on hybrids, and Tesla offering FSD in Croatia. We'll also look at the state of Volvo's hiring, and the state of Toyota's sales.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.