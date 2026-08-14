Czinger 21C Spyder Has More Downforce Than Any Other Convertible And The Coolest Brakes You'll See All Week

The carbon-fiber roof panel is like one long sunroof that covers the whole passenger compartment, essentially the same size as the coupe's panel. Czinger says it weighs only 22 pounds and is easy to take off with two latches, and when it's not affixed to the car you can mount it on the BioLogic frame in your garage. In case you encounter some bad weather while out and about, there's a foldable soft top that can be stowed in the car. Czinger says it did new crash tests for the Spyder to make sure the roof would be complaint with FMVSS and other safety standards around the world. The 21C was developed with a convertible variant in mind, so Czinger says it didn't need to do any structural changes to the tub, but it did add carbon-fiber piling in the A-pillars for better rollover safety. The whole car weighs 3,571 pounds, just 22 more than the coupe.

Czinger

Other than the roof panel, the 21C Spyder looks identical to the coupe. It shares the High Downforce aero package that's optional on the hardtop, which includes a front splitter, canards and that huge rear wing. Czinger says that at 150 mph the 21C Spyder produces 3,307 pounds of downforce with the roof on, matching the coupe, and with it off that figure slightly drops to 3,267 pounds. To put that into perspective, the McLaren W1 generates a maximum 2,205 pounds of downforce at 174 mph.

Like its coupe sibling, the 21C Spyder is powered by a Czinger-developed twin-turbocharged 2.88-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank, which makes 750 horsepower and 396 pound-feet of torque and revs to 11,000 rpm. It's mated to a 7-speed sequential automated manual transmission and augmented by a trio of electric motors — two on the front axle and one connected to the crankshaft — that add another 500 hp and 295 lb-ft. That rear motor helps to reduce turbo lag, but it's mainly used as a generator for the pair of 800-volt 2.1-kWh battery packs. Total combined output is 1,250 horses and 691 torques, which is good enough to send the all-wheel-drive Spyder from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 8.7 seconds. Czinger says it'll reach 205 mph with the roof on.