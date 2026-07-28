Porsche And Penske Unveil Retro Liveries Celebrating Dominant Victories At Road America

Significant anniversaries for Porsche and Penske this year have given racing fans a colorful glimpse back to its catalog of beloved liveries. And this long-running partnership isn't done resurrecting iconic paint schemes from seasons past. Porsche and Penske announced on Tuesday that their 963 prototypes will be racing with a pair of throwback liveries at this weekend's Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America.

Porsche

Porsche Penske Motorsport's two current GTP entries will be painted in the colors of two machines that once reigned supreme on North America's sports car racing circuit. The No. 6 963 will run the Sunoco livery that was worn by the Porsche 917/30 during the 1970s. The original blue-and-yellow prototype won seven races in a row across the nine-round 1973 Can-Am season. The No. 7 963 will race with a much more recent paint job, the DHL livery from the 2000s Porsche RS Spyder. The LMP2 dominated its class during the 2007 American Le Mans Series season, winning all but one race.