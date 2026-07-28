2027 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Exudes V12 Fabulousness No Matter Which Seat You're In

LC: While I'm a fan of the interior, I'm less convinced by the interior redesign, which I also bemoaned in my review of the new S-Class. Every 2027 S-Class comes standard with the Superscreen, which is actually two rectangular screens behind the same slab of glass that are separated by massive black bezels, and it rubs me the wrong way. The tech integrated into the screens is pretty good, though I'd still prefer physical buttons over the almost exclusively touch-sensitive interface.

DG: The larger and wider 14.4-inch center screen is a definite upgrade over the pre-facelift's setup, and that size increase paired with the standing gauge cluster make it better than the Hyperscreen in the EQS, but the size and shape of the bezels are really annoying, and more noticeable than on the updated Maybach GLS. After seeing the seamless Superscreen in cars like the GLC and C-Class, this layout just feels old.

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What doesn't feel old is the new MB.OS infotainment system. The homepage view either presents a large navigation map or one of many configurable animated backdrops, with a number of widgets on the screen and an always-present bar at the bottom with commonly used climate controls, shortcuts to vehicle settings and the app view, and dedicated home and back buttons. The system is way smoother and faster than the old MBUX software, and it's a lot easier to use.

Other design changes for 2027 are fairly minimal, though the redesigned center console and its new pair of wireless charging pads is a good improvement over the old one. What'll really be appealing to customers are the dozens of new leather colors you can get through Manufaktur, and the possibilities for one-off specs. I'm really into the kaleidoscope quilting motif, which is formed by the shape of the Maybach logo, and with some of the fancier interior packages almost every single surface is covered in hand-stitched leather.

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LC: The front seats are supremely comfortable and naturally come complete with headrest-mounted pillows, ventilation, heating, and an array of massage functions. Daniel and I are both fans of the ones that vibrate the whole seat base, though some people find that to be too much.

As the front passenger seat I had my own dedicated touchscreen, which is still fairly novel, but I didn't find it especially useful during our drive. I was particularly perturbed by the fact that the more in-depth seat adjustment menu isn't accessible on the passenger screen, so I had to rather unceremoniously reach all the way across the cabin to the left side of the center infotainment screen to adjust my bolsters and lumbar. What if I strained my very expensive left arm?

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One thing that won't strain any muscles, however, is adjusting the automatically positioning air vents. Sure you can reach forward and adjust them with your hands like you would in any other car, but here you can select an option on the touchscreen and the S680 positions them for you. Is it limited to the Maybach S-Class? No, and nor is it in any way necessary, but it sure is neat.

DG: The auto-positioning air vents were one of my favorite new features. I'm the kind of person who adjusts my air vents the same way in every car — I like air hitting my hands and my face — and then I never touch the vents or climate controls again, aside from the occasional increase or decrease in temperature or fan speed. I thought that I had positioned the car's vents in my ideal way, but when I tried out the automatic feature and picked the "upper body" setting, the robo vents adjusted perfectly. It is pretty cool to watch the vents move around by themselves, and I really love the new round design of the outboard vents in the dash. The center ring separately moves left and right and twists to turn off airflow, while the outer vent moves the whole thing up and down.