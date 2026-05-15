Vision BMW Alpina Previews The Future Of The Brand (And Surely The Next-Gen 8 Series Coupe)

The two back seats look really spacious, and the console back there slides open to reveal a glass water bottle and two crystal glasses that are engraved with 20 deco lines and have a rim angled at, you guessed it, six degrees. The glasses are presented by a self-deploying mechanism, and they're held by concealed magnets. While I doubt the production car would get quite as fancy a setup, enough other cars on sale are offered with crystal glasses that I bet we'll at least see something similar.

Ex-Polestar designer Maximilian Missoni is the new chief of Alpina design (as well as BMW's midsize and luxury cars), and he says "we distill every element of the brand to its essence and apply it in a deeply modern and sophisticated way. Every detail reflects substance: in engineering, in materials, and in the story it tells. The statements it makes are subtle and revealed only on a closer read. This interplay between purity and richness defines our approach to BMW ALPINA design."

The first production Alpina to come under BMW's full ownership will be a version of the 7 Series (specifically, BMW says it's "inspired by" the 7), to be revealed next year. We've already seen spy shots of the Alpina version of the next-gen X7, which is Alpina's best-seller in the U.S., and here's hoping we'll get even more new Alpina models on our side of the pond — think about how cool an Alpina version of the new i3 would be. Head of BMW Group design Adrian van Hooydonk promises the company will be preserving Alpina's distinctiveness while bringing it into the future, and if this concept is anything to go by, it'll be a bright future.