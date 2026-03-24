New Renault Twingo's Wheel Options Put Other Hubcap Designs To Shame
You already know that we at Jalopnik (and me personally) love the Renault Twingo, both the iconic original and the new fourth-gen electric one with a slam-dunk retro design (and the other two in between, as well). That new Twingo EV is Renault's latest in a slew of throwback models, including the 5 hatchback and 4 crossover, plus the bananas 5 Turbo 3E supercar. When Renault first unveiled the Twingo back in November it only showed photos of the hatch in its highest-spec, so I've been waiting to see what sort of design changes the lower-end ones would have.
Luckily the base Twingo's exterior design is exactly the same — there's no cheaping out on lights or trim pieces here — aside from the wheels. And the wheels are what we're here to talk about today, folks. The Twingo's Evolution trim level comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels that wear "Domino" hubcaps, and they're some of the best hubcaps I've ever seen, using the Renault logo to incredible effect.
They're so good
Typically, hubcap designs have been an afterthought. They're supposed to give some semblance of a real wheel design so that, at a glance, it won't look like you're riding on cheap steelies. They're also usually just cheap plastic, as they're such a wear option (and can easily fly off). Every once in a while a company will put out a great hubcap design, and there are a lot of phenomenal aero cover/disc designs out there, but I think that's a different sort of thing.
The Twingo Evolution's disc-like hubcaps have nearly full coverage, instead of the steelie being partially visible like on most hubcaps. Rather than going with a design that mimics the look of a normal five-spoke or something, the Renault's design features hundreds of perforations that are shaped like Renault's diamond logo, with further indentations to extend the look. The chamfered hole for the valve stem is also shaped like the Renault emblem, which is a very cool way to do it. They're just so charming.
The other great options
For an extra €600 you can get 18-inch alloy wheels called "Mikado," seen above. Their four spokes are shaped similarly to the pill motif seen throughout the rest of the Twingo's design, with subtle Twingo branding on one of the brushed aluminum–look spokes and a cool treatment for the center cap. They're very well suited to the Twingo's styling, but neither the Mikado nor the Domino hubcap are my favorite wheel design for the new Twingo.
That honor goes to the 16-inch "Diabolo" wheels — also steelies with a hubcap — on the Twingo's higher-end Techno trim level. While there's no Renault diamond motif here, the Diabolo hubcaps have a fabulous look akin to the weird hubcaps we love from cars that came out sixty years ago. Lots of little pill-shapes holes offer cooling, and there's a very subtle five-spoke design to the outer rim. I just wish they weren't black, though it would be very easy to fix those yourself. Imagine them painted body color, or something contrasting...
Finally, for €600 on the Techno you get the tri-spoke "Reverso" wheels that were used in all of Renault's press images. These are also far from a simple design, with a trio of straked half-pill shapes indented in the brushed spokes. Again, these would also look great color-matched. I mean, all wheels would look great color-matched, obviously. Every car in Renault's lineup has some wild wheel designs right now, and it doesn't seem like the company has any intention of changing that — I say thank God. Bring on an Alpine Twingo with even wackier wheels.