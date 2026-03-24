New Renault Twingo's Wheel Options Put Other Hubcap Designs To Shame

For an extra €600 you can get 18-inch alloy wheels called "Mikado," seen above. Their four spokes are shaped similarly to the pill motif seen throughout the rest of the Twingo's design, with subtle Twingo branding on one of the brushed aluminum–look spokes and a cool treatment for the center cap. They're very well suited to the Twingo's styling, but neither the Mikado nor the Domino hubcap are my favorite wheel design for the new Twingo.

Renault

That honor goes to the 16-inch "Diabolo" wheels — also steelies with a hubcap — on the Twingo's higher-end Techno trim level. While there's no Renault diamond motif here, the Diabolo hubcaps have a fabulous look akin to the weird hubcaps we love from cars that came out sixty years ago. Lots of little pill-shapes holes offer cooling, and there's a very subtle five-spoke design to the outer rim. I just wish they weren't black, though it would be very easy to fix those yourself. Imagine them painted body color, or something contrasting...

Renault

Finally, for €600 on the Techno you get the tri-spoke "Reverso" wheels that were used in all of Renault's press images. These are also far from a simple design, with a trio of straked half-pill shapes indented in the brushed spokes. Again, these would also look great color-matched. I mean, all wheels would look great color-matched, obviously. Every car in Renault's lineup has some wild wheel designs right now, and it doesn't seem like the company has any intention of changing that — I say thank God. Bring on an Alpine Twingo with even wackier wheels.