The Indy 500 Was Way Less Wild Than 'More Than 350,000' Racegoers Would Have You Believe

I'm sorry, but I haven't been completely honest with you. Every time I said the Indy 500 would probably be the best weekend of my life, I didn't really believe it. I wanted to believe it, but the internet made it sound like I'd be in for one of the wildest parties I'd ever seen. As a journalist, I felt an obligation to experience and cover the party, but I didn't exactly want to do it. Not really. I'm 37 years old, barstools are uncomfortable now, and I don't enjoy people spilling their drinks on me. I didn't actually want to party.

I wasn't just worried about the drunken chaos, either. I also don't like crowds that are so packed that I can't move easily. And while I've loved every race I've ever attended, by the time I get home, I'm usually run ragged. It's work, so it's part of the gig, but especially since I was flying in for this year's Indy 500 on Thursday, three full days of racing, plus flying home on Memorial Day, sounded like a recipe for one of those events that would provide plenty of stories but still leave me exhausted, sore, swollen, completely mentally drained, and in need of far more sleep than I'd ever hope to get before 9:00 a.m. rolled around on Tuesday, and I had to be functional for work again.

At least it was Honda that invited me. They usually hire cool people. Maybe the party highs would make up for all the lows I felt the next day (and most likely the next several days). Maybe a cute engineer might also think I'm cute and talk smart to me. There's always a silver lining, even when you aren't having fun, but would I be able to find it? I wasn't convinced.

Full Disclosure: Honda wanted me to write about the Indy 500 so badly, it bought me a flight, put me up in a hotel, supplied all the credentials I could possibly need, and provided shuttles to and from the track. And when I told them that recent medical issues meant I'd most likely need to depend on meal replacement shakes instead of solid food over the weekend, Honda bought me two cases of Ensure. But more on that later.

