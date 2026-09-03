2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric Is So Good It Still Feels Like A Bargain At Nearly $200,000

There's no getting around the fact that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric is an expensive car. Ridiculously expensive, even. Just to get in the door, you're looking at $165,350 with destination included. Start adding options — $3,000 for Oak Green Metallic Neo paint, $1,350 for rear-axle steering, $7,790 for the Active Ride suspension, $4,810 for the Premium package, $6,120 for the Burmester sound system, $2,910 for the augmented reality head-up display — and before you know it, you'll be knocking on the door of $200,000.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the median full-time worker earned about $62,000 in 2025. Odds are, no matter how hard you work or how aggressively you save, you'll never be able to afford a Cayenne Turbo Electric. Even if depreciation kicks every single one of these cars in the teeth. Then again, it's not like anyone needs a midsize luxury electric crossover that makes up to 1,139 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque. Despite a curb weight of 5,860 pounds, Porsche quotes a 2.4-second 0-to-60-mph time and a 9.9-second quarter-mile. In a family SUV that offers a front passenger screen.

It's a ridiculous car with a ridiculous price. And yet, after driving the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric for the better part of a day, I remain blown away. Everything about this car is so impressive that it almost feels like a bargain, even at $200,000. A five-seat crossover EV that costs as much as a nice condo shouldn't feel like a good value for your money, but the Cayenne Turbo Electric's combination of power, handling, comfort, and practicality makes it one of those do-everything cars that transcends segments and labels. It's just ridiculously good at everything except being affordable.

Full Disclosure: Porsche wanted me to drive the 2026 Cayenne Turbo Electric so badly, it flew me out to Aspen, Colorado, put me up in a nice hotel, paid for my food and drinks, and even provided some canned air in case the altitude got to me. It didn't, but I appreciate the thought.