'Getting Less For The Money' The Affordability Crisis Hits America's Used-Car Lots

Like everything else in the U.S., used cars are getting more expensive at an alarming rate, and our money just isn't going anywhere near as far as it used to. Today, a used car priced between $10,000 and $15,000 is just about nine years old and has 98,000 miles on the clock, on average, according to Edmunds. Back in 2019, that same budget bought a car under five years old with about 58,000 miles.

Used car buyers are saying they're "definitely getting less for the money," and it's true. The squeeze starts from the top down. New car prices are at record highs, and when they finally do hit the used car market, they command a hefty premium. Buyers with tighter budgets are being forced into older, higher-mileage vehicles that are more likely to need repairs. From Bloomberg:

For two decades leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, new models were affordable and more buyers were leasing. Competitive automakers pushed big rebates, cheap leases and 0% financing to ramp up sales. Those leases sent a parade of low-mileage cars to the used lots every year. Problems with the supply chain during the pandemic hurt sales, but they taught auto companies a lesson: Producing fewer, high-priced models means better profits and rewards from stock investors. After years of static share movement, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. both have gotten investor attention in part with price-backed profit strength and raised earnings guidance this year. In its second-quarter earnings release, GM boasted about its average vehicle sale price of $52,000 and sales incentives that are below most competitors. Ford had similar results, saying net pricing helped lift its quarterly profit by $200 million. GM is selling new versions of its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups later this year. Since buyers pay more for redesigned models, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told investors at a Morgan Stanley investor event this month that "means there is pricing potential." While that may sound like "greedflation" — favoring big margins over winning new buyers — some of it is necessity, said Diane Swonk, KPMG's chief economist. Trump's tariffs have cost automakers billions of dollars, and the war with Iran has increased energy costs, especially for diesel fuel that truckers need to ship parts and vehicles around North America. The average new car now sells for $50,000. With cars losing around 40% of their value after three years, the average used vehicle sells for more than $30,000. In 2019, the sales price was about $20,000, says Edmunds. Those inflated prices eventually land in the used-car market, which is getting lower inventories because of a drop in leases. Before Covid, Americans leased about 4 million vehicles a year, most of which sold as used after three or four years. This year, the industry is on pace to lease 2.5 million, which could tighten the used market for the foreseeable future, said Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds. He said automakers aren't offering low-interest lease deals like they used to because the incentives are too expensive in the current interest-rate environment and so they prefer to sell vehicles.

Used cars selling for under $20,000 are hard to find and they usually have high mileage. Even so, dealers have to fight for them, one dealer owner said. He described them as "like gold," and said they've got to pay record prices to actually acquire them.

It's the latest sign of how the traditional American dream is increasingly tougher to attain. Voters returned President Donald Trump to the White House partly on his vow to bring prices down. But inflation has been back above 3% — the level when Trump took office — since the president went to war with Iran in late February, sending energy prices soaring. US mortgage rates last week climbed to the highest level in more than a year, and consumer sentiment slid below estimates in September. Polls show Democrats are leading in their bid to retake the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections and have a good shot at control of the Senate with Trump's approval ratings lagging. This week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, and investors are betting more hikes are in store to cool inflation. That's going to make borrowing even more expensive for Americans already grappling with a structural change in the car market.

This is all bad, bad news. I'm not sure when this trend corrects itself — or if it ever actually will. As long as those tariffs are in place and automakers are making money while building fewer cars, I don't have much hope.