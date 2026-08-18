August Gas Prices Set New Record As Republicans Sink America Deeper Into The Most Recent Quagmire

Gas prices in the U.S. may still be lower than they were at their peak in 2022, but there's more to expensive gas than the highest price you've ever paid per gallon. And while August still isn't over, the Guardian reports that the gas prices we've seen so far this month have been the highest on record. That's not great for the millions of Americans currently struggling to make ends meet, but at least the oil and gas companies are raking in billions in windfall profits, and there's no end in sight to the war Republicans started with Iran.

At the moment, AAA reports the national average for gasoline is $4.07, while diesel costs $5.47. A year ago, gas was $3.14 a gallon, and diesel was $3.69. So gas is about 30% higher than it was in August 2025, and diesel is up 48%. And while we don't have August's numbers just yet, a July report from the Joint Economic Committee estimates that since Republicans started this losing war with Iran, higher gas prices have cost Americans more than $56.4 billion in total, or $477 per household.

Gas prices vary by state, though, and when you look at the states where higher gas prices have cost households the most, they're all Republican-controlled:

Alabama – $686

Utah – $650

Mississippi – $639

Wyoming – $624

Montana – $593

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. households have only paid an additional $215 on gas, and the states with the lowest spend all look pretty darn blue:

Hawaii – $356

Oregon – $346

Pennsylvania – $372

Rhode Island – $368

Washington – $342

No wonder so many Republican voters no longer support their party's war with Iran. But at least the war's almost over, and everything will return to normal in a matter of weeks, right? Oh no. Definitely not.