Kia EV4's Fantastic Base Wheel Design Doesn't Even Look Like Wheels

Kia revealed the U.S.-spec EV4 sedan at the New York International Auto Show last week, but it only displayed and released photos of top-of-the-line GT-Line models. The EV4 is a zany design no matter what, and the GT-Line has the most dramatic bumper styling and some really killer three-spoke wheels. Kia has been absolutely crushing the weird wheel design game lately, especially when it comes to styles with fewer than five spokes. But as I discovered when taking a look at the EV4 configurator on the Korean Kia website — the car is already on sale there — the EV4's base 18-inch wheel design is easily its wackiest.

In fact, I think this might be the coolest and most outlandish wheel design on any new car, and that's because it doesn't even look like a wheel. I don't even know if I'd call this a one-spoke wheel or a two-spoke wheel. It's like something out of a Syd Mead painting, or like what the artists working on "Cyberpunk: 2077" or "Blade Runner" would come up with. They don't look like a base wheel, either. This is so much better than steelies or a more traditional wheel design. This will be the design for both the lowest Light trim and the mid-range Wind model, and it makes me so happy that affordable cars with this sci-fi styling will be running around. I can't wait to see how they look in motion.