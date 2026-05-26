Felix Rosenqvist's Last Lap Onboard Is A Thrill Ride To Indy 500 History
When Felix Rosenqvist chased down and nipped David Malukas at the line to win the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, it was the closest finish in the race's history. The two drivers were only separated by 0.0233 seconds as they crossed the Yard of Bricks for the final time. The Swede began the last-lap shootout in third, and his car's onboard camera captured the unfiltered intensity of the frantic rush to the front.
Rosenqvist race finish on-board #Indy500 #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/SwY7YaCrdE
— Matt Archuleta (@indy44) May 24, 2026
The Indy 500 was decided by a single lap after rookie Mick Schumacher caused a caution on Lap 196 of 200. The son of the seven-time F1 champion drifted up the track in Turn 1 and brushed the wall during a restart. Marcus Armstrong led the field to the line when the green and white flags were eventually waved. However, Malukas' Penske immediately drafted past Rosenqvist's Meyer Shank teammate. Rosenqvist attempted to follow the No. 12, but briefly touched wheels with the No. 66 as they entered Turn 1.
The gloves come off when a place in immortality is on the line, but you don't want to end the race by crashing out with your teammate. Rosenqvist and Armstrong hung side-by-side for what felt like an eternity as Malukas snaked in front of them, splitting the tow and keeping them stuck in formation. The New Zealander let his teammate go in the short chute between Turns 3 and 4. With one goal on his mind, Rosenqvist tailed the Penske through the final corner and all the way to the pit wall. He pulled to Malukas' outside and slingshot past the 24-year-old at the very last moment.
Well, you just don't know what Indy means!
When Al Unser Jr. won the 1992 Indianapolis 500, he uttered a phrase in victory lane that quickly became part of the race's mythos: "Well, you just don't know what Indy means!" Up until Sunday, it was the race's closest finish with Little Al surviving a last-lap pass effort from Scott Goodyear by just 0.043 seconds. Unser's words, with tear-filled eyes, illustrate the magnitude of how life-changing a victory in the Indy 500 can be.
Up until Rosenqvist joined IndyCar in 2019, he was a bit of a journeyman. The 34-year-old competed in European Formula 3, won the 2015 championship and the Macau Grand Prix before heading to Indy Lights the following year. He didn't jump straight to the big cars, but spent two seasons in Formula E, along with stints in Super Formula and Super GT in Japan. When Rosenqvist joined Ganassi, he had driven nearly every type of single-seater outside of Formula 1. Now, he'll forever be remembered as an Indianapolis 500 champion.
As thrilling as an Indy 500 victory can be, a narrow defeat can be just as devastating. Malukas couldn't hold back tears in his post-race interview, saying, "I don't know what else I can give." The Indianapolis 500 is racing's most dramatic stage. Nailbiting action at speeds over 220 miles per hour for a live audience of 350,000 people. While I can't wait to see what this Sunday's Detroit Grand Prix has in store, I'm already looking forward to next year's 500.