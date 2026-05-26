Felix Rosenqvist's Last Lap Onboard Is A Thrill Ride To Indy 500 History

When Felix Rosenqvist chased down and nipped David Malukas at the line to win the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, it was the closest finish in the race's history. The two drivers were only separated by 0.0233 seconds as they crossed the Yard of Bricks for the final time. The Swede began the last-lap shootout in third, and his car's onboard camera captured the unfiltered intensity of the frantic rush to the front.

The Indy 500 was decided by a single lap after rookie Mick Schumacher caused a caution on Lap 196 of 200. The son of the seven-time F1 champion drifted up the track in Turn 1 and brushed the wall during a restart. Marcus Armstrong led the field to the line when the green and white flags were eventually waved. However, Malukas' Penske immediately drafted past Rosenqvist's Meyer Shank teammate. Rosenqvist attempted to follow the No. 12, but briefly touched wheels with the No. 66 as they entered Turn 1.

The gloves come off when a place in immortality is on the line, but you don't want to end the race by crashing out with your teammate. Rosenqvist and Armstrong hung side-by-side for what felt like an eternity as Malukas snaked in front of them, splitting the tow and keeping them stuck in formation. The New Zealander let his teammate go in the short chute between Turns 3 and 4. With one goal on his mind, Rosenqvist tailed the Penske through the final corner and all the way to the pit wall. He pulled to Malukas' outside and slingshot past the 24-year-old at the very last moment.