2027 Genesis GV90 Neolun Brutally Mogs Rolls-Royce With B-Pillar-Less Coach Doors And Heated Wood Floors

It's hard to think of many interiors in the automotive industry that outclass that of the GV90 and especially the GV90 Neolun. It truly looks out of this world and does a wonderful job of combining thoughtful old-school luxury with techy gimmicks like the pop-up screen, rotating infotainment control knob, and shifty shifter that I'll talk about in a little bit. The dashboard and door trims have a dual-layer look to them with a recessed center section — not terribly unlike the Hyundai Palisade, but it's far more sculpted and premium-looking in this application. It's also got all sorts of funky quilting patterns throughout, as any good luxury car should.

While the interior is thoroughly modern and screen-focused, Genesis was still kind enough to add plenty of buttons for everyday functions. Below the wide screen is a row of eight hard buttons made out of glass that control climate functions and bring up various infotainment menus. There are even more buttons by the infotainment control knob for other drive settings, and there's a massive volume knob in the middle of the center air vents. Unfortunately, it seems that vent positioning is controlled through the screen — you can't win them all.

Material choices are plentiful, with natural woods, leathers, cashmere, and even genuine stone available for buyers to choose from. It's hard to imagine any two GV90s looking the same. It helps that there are five interior color combinations to choose from on the standard car: Veiled Indigo with Puglia Green, Folio Brown with Batiste Blue, Vault Black with Shadow Gray, Tyrian Purple with Travertine Beige, and Saddle Brown with Shadow Gray.

The "base" GV90 can be had with six or seven seats, choosing between a three-across bench or captain's chairs for the second-row while the Neolun is exclusively a six-seater. Currently, only the GV90 Neolun First Edition comes with four seats, but I wouldn't be surprised if that option trickles down in the future, especially given how popular that configuration is on cars like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.