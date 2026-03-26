2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport And Hybrid Grand Sport X Speed Into The Future With New 6.7-Liter LS6 V8 And Z06 Aero

It's been a minute since we've seen a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport hit the streets, with the last one being introduced during the C7 generation for the 2017 model year. Now, we're finally getting a C8 Grand Sport, and it's much more than some bodywork tweaks, stripes and suspension upgrades.

Of course, it has those things too, and it's still going to slot in right between the base Stingray and the Z06. But most importantly, there's a new engine under the hood: a naturally aspirated 6.7-liter (cue 67 meme) V8 called the LS6 that pumps out a hefty 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. Not to be relegated to just the Grand Sport, we're soon going to see it in the entire Stingray lineup. If that's not quite enough oomph for you, Chevy also debuted the Grand Sport X, an all-wheel-drive hybrid replacement for the now-dead E-Ray with a mammoth 721 hp on tap from the same 6.7-liter V8.

Chevrolet

The new LS6 is half a liter bigger than the old 6.2 thanks to a longer stroke, and it features a higher 13.0:1 compression ratio, which Chevy says will make it feel more responsive. It also gets a larger throttle body, a new lubrication system, forged pistons and rods, revised exhaust manifolds and a tunnel-ram intake manifold with high-velocity ports to help suck in air. As with all C8s, it's mated up to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As standard, the car comes with Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 tires and new brakes that are designed to minimize dust and maintain a corrosion-resistant appearance. The automaker's fantastic Magnetic Ride Control is also standard, as is the Corvette's Touring Suspension.

In keeping with Corvette tradition, designers made some changes to set the GS apart from the regular Stingray inside and out, primarily adding its signature hash mark graphics to the fenders, paired with a center stripe to really give that retro look. One thing I do truly love is the addition of Admiral Blue Metallic paint, which is taken from the C4 Corvette. Additionally, the Grand Sport carries the widebody we first saw on the E-Ray and Z06 that includes bigger side air intakes and a more aggressive front bumper.