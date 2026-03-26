2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport And Hybrid Grand Sport X Speed Into The Future With New 6.7-Liter LS6 V8 And Z06 Aero
It's been a minute since we've seen a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport hit the streets, with the last one being introduced during the C7 generation for the 2017 model year. Now, we're finally getting a C8 Grand Sport, and it's much more than some bodywork tweaks, stripes and suspension upgrades.
Of course, it has those things too, and it's still going to slot in right between the base Stingray and the Z06. But most importantly, there's a new engine under the hood: a naturally aspirated 6.7-liter (cue 67 meme) V8 called the LS6 that pumps out a hefty 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. Not to be relegated to just the Grand Sport, we're soon going to see it in the entire Stingray lineup. If that's not quite enough oomph for you, Chevy also debuted the Grand Sport X, an all-wheel-drive hybrid replacement for the now-dead E-Ray with a mammoth 721 hp on tap from the same 6.7-liter V8.
The new LS6 is half a liter bigger than the old 6.2 thanks to a longer stroke, and it features a higher 13.0:1 compression ratio, which Chevy says will make it feel more responsive. It also gets a larger throttle body, a new lubrication system, forged pistons and rods, revised exhaust manifolds and a tunnel-ram intake manifold with high-velocity ports to help suck in air. As with all C8s, it's mated up to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
As standard, the car comes with Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 tires and new brakes that are designed to minimize dust and maintain a corrosion-resistant appearance. The automaker's fantastic Magnetic Ride Control is also standard, as is the Corvette's Touring Suspension.
In keeping with Corvette tradition, designers made some changes to set the GS apart from the regular Stingray inside and out, primarily adding its signature hash mark graphics to the fenders, paired with a center stripe to really give that retro look. One thing I do truly love is the addition of Admiral Blue Metallic paint, which is taken from the C4 Corvette. Additionally, the Grand Sport carries the widebody we first saw on the E-Ray and Z06 that includes bigger side air intakes and a more aggressive front bumper.
Have it your way
Similar to previous Grand Sports, Chevy lets you build on the capabilities. Adding in the Z52 Sport Performance package brings in stiffer suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires and the larger brakes from the Z06. If that's not enough for you, and you're really yearning for a Diet Z06, opt for the Track Performance package. That'll give you sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and the carbon-ceramic brakes from the Z06's Z07 package. Additionally, it adds in more aggressive chassis tuning and a carbon-fiber aerodynamic package that includes a front splitter, dive planes, underbody strakes and a rear wing. It's certainly not for the introverted.
Out of the box, the Grand Sport comes with the same quad exhausts found on other pushrod Corvettes, with two tips mounted at each corner of the bumper, but a quad center exhaust setup is also available if that's more your style. GM's Performance Traction Management system is also an option if you really want to minutely control your traction control intervention.
During its first year on sale, Chevy will offer a Launch Edition of the Grand Sport, which will come fitted with a unique Santorini Blue-Dipped interior with red stitching and accents. It'll have other unique stitching and trim accents as well to set it apart and let everyone know you've got a rare Corvette.
Grand Sport X(cellence)
While the regular Grand Sport is undoubtedly cool, the Corvette Grand Sport X is even more so thanks to its lithium-ion battery pack and front-axle electric motor that makes 186-hp and 145 lb-ft, bringing the grand total to 721 hp. Chevy hasn't said what its official torque numbers are yet, but my guess is "high." We also don't know about official performance numbers, but you've gotta assume it'll best the 2.5-second 0-to-60 run Car and Driver laid down in the 655-hp E-Ray.
The Grand Sport X will come with similar options packages and standard equipment to the regular Grand Sport, but there are some key differences, like the fact that it can't get the mega-stick Cup 2s. However, it does come standard with carbon-ceramic brakes, so that's cool.
There are also some really slick modes drivers will be able to take advantage of on track, like Endurance (prioritizes longer sessions), Qualifying (all-out power for the fastest lap time) and Push-to-Pass (gives a power boost for overtaking). There's also an electric-only Stealth mode that can run up to 50 mph, and a Shuttle mode for non-street use up to 23 mph.
The automaker says the 2027 Grand Sport and Grand Sport X will enter production sometime this summer, and sales will start in the second half of the year. Right now, there's no word on pricing, as it's expected to be announced a bit closer to the on-sale date. I, for one, can't wait to hit Push-to-Pass while screaming "67" at unsuspecting drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike.