Oh My God Look At The New Peugeot E-208 GTi's Hole-Inspired Wheels

If you've read basically anything I've ever written you'd know that I adore French cars. It doesn't matter what sort of French cars, either. I love everything from the cheapest Citroëns to the most expensive Bugattis and all of the incredible stuff in between. A lot of it is down to design, where I think the French are unmatched, and some of the best and most beloved French designs are on hot hatchbacks like the Peugeot 205 GTi or Renault Mégane RS. The newest French hot hatch is the Peugeot E-208 GTi, the first performance version of the current-gen 208 and the first time there's been a fully electric GTi, and oh my god look at those wheels.

See what I mean about French car designs? No one else would have the audacity. I'll go more in-depth on the wheels in a moment, but I think the E-208 GTi being unveiled at the 24 Hours of Le Mans says a lot about how serious Peugeot is regarding the GTi's performance chops. The company says its electric hot hatch "offers the best performance in its category with elegance and discretion," and describes it as "a friendly, and somewhat humble car... for those who know." Who doesn't want a car like that?