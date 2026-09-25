Renault Please Please Please Build The 8 Gordini Concept

The automaker says the project started as a competition in the Renault Design studio, and that more than 300 sketches were submitted that ranged from "classic retro to futuristic styling, concepts fusing heritage with modern edge, or GT-inspired looks." Out of all those proposals, two were chosen to be made into 2:5 scale models, and those two then ended up merging into the final product. While this new concept has only two doors instead of four, and it's half a foot longer and over a foot wider than the old Gordini (four inches lower, too), its proportions and details totally capture the spirit of the old model. A café racer–inspired touch is how the old car's chrome side molding was reinterpreted as a character line in the concept's bodywork.

Renault

Its front end has four large headlights set into a sculpted-out panel, with two additional big lights in the bumper just atop a full-width intake. Like all of Renault's cars, it's a super distinctive face with a lot of personality, and the entire nose is one removable panel. The boxy front fenders are wide but the super-flared rear ones even more so, and they're nicely integrated into the bodywork. Slightly squaring off the wheel arches is a nice vintage touch. The greenhouse is really well resolved, with a cute spoiler at the top of the rear window, and the side quarter windows curve inward to create an air intake in the C-pillar.

The rear is wonderful, too. A dramatic diffuser takes up most of the rear end, with the bodywork coming to some crisp pointy edges. I love the graphic taillights that disappear when turned off, the air vents running along the trunk edge, and how the stripes align with it all. The font for the badges is also really fantastic, and something that not enough designers put real personality into these days.