Bentley Torcal EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027
Good morning! It's Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, Bentley's Torcal EV is sold out all the way through 2027, Tesla is going to invest over $3.3 billion in expanding its German factory so it can build Cybercabs, General Motors wants to add a lot more robots and automation into its facilities and BMW wants the U.S. government to cut it some slack on tariffs.
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1st Gear: If you didn't order your Torcal yet, be prepared to wait
Bentley's first all-electric vehicle might have a bit of a silly name and slightly polarizing styling, but it would seem that's not enough to keep buyers away. Initial demand for the Torcal is shockingly strong, with the electric crossover already sold out through 2027. Now, if you want one, Bentley is taking orders for 2028. You'll be lucky to get one before you vote for the next President.
One caveat to all of this is that Bentley hasn't said how many Torcal build slots were actually available for 2027, and it hasn't indicated any sales volumes, so theoretically, it could have sold like 5 of the Cayenne-sized EVs, but I sort of doubt that. A spokesperson for the British luxury automaker said it was "very pleased with the response and the position we're in" following the Torcal's reveal in September. From Automotive News:
Based on orders, the S variant has been the most popular Torcal so far, [Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen] Walliser said. In general, Bentley has seen the Torcal attract new and younger customers to the brand.
[...]
The Torcal, based on Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric, is slotted beneath the Bentayga, Bentley's first crossover.
It will become Bentley's fourth nameplate alongside the Bentayga, Continental GT coupe and convertible, and Flying Spur sedan. The rest of the Bentley lineup is offered with gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
[...]
The Torcal has a range of up to 375 miles from a 113-kilowatt-hour battery and offers fast charging at 400 kilowatts. Power is rated at 810 hp and 881 pound-feet of torque for the Torcal and 876 hp and 996 pound-feet of torque for the Torcal S, making it the most powerful Bentley to date.
[...]
U.S. pricing starts at $222,495 for the Torcal, $262,695 for the high-performance Torcal S and $300,995 for the Torcal First Edition.
Bentayga pricing starts at $231,150, the Flying Spur starts at $254,850 and the Continental GT starts at $288,750. All prices include shipping.
The EV market is sort of an unknown in the ultra-luxury space. Sure, Rolls-Royce brought out the Spectre in 2023, and that has been a success; the Cadillac Celestiq is doing alright and the Ferrari Luce is selling well, despite its deeply polarizing design. However, Lamborghini killed its Lanzador EV earlier this year.
The Torcal's success is paramount for Bentley in the coming years. It invested $463 million to upgrade its factory in Crewe, England to build the EV, and it has spent even more than that on R&D and supply chain preparations. That's a lot of money to make back for a low-volume automaker like Bentley. It's doubly important because the automaker's global sales fell 17% through September, and the brand's profits dropped by over half to $54.1 million through the first nine months of 2026. This thing needs to be a sales success, and luckily for Bentley, it's looking that way.
2nd Gear: Tesla pumping $3.31 billion into German factory for Cybercab production, surely won't backfire
Tesla is about to drop $3.31 billion to add a new facility at its Berlin-Brandenburg factory in Germany in an effort to boost production of CEO Elon Musk's latest pet project: the Cybercab. The news comes just days after Tesla opened direct sales to select customers. The plan is for production to officially begin in 2029, and it'll eventually ramp up to 1 million vehicles per year, according to factory lead Andrew Tierig. Construction is slated to begin in the first half of next year.
That's quite an expansion. The German factory, which first opened in March of 2022, makes hundreds of thousands of Model Ys and millions of battery cells, but it doesn't exactly produce a million vehicles per year. From The Wall Street Journal:
The group said on X Friday that "select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use" at an estimated purchase price of $29,990 and a $299-a-month subscription to Tesla's autonomy software.
Tesla started adding Cybercabs to its Austin fleet of robotaxis in September, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation to determine whether the steering-wheel-free vehicles comply with safety standards. Tesla told the regulator that the Cybercab meets all applicable standards, the NHTSA said in a filing.
Musk recently said the company would wind down production of the Cybertruck at its gigafactory in Texas next year to make room for increased production of the self-driving Cybercab. Adding a dedicated facility in Germany would allow Tesla to make the Cybercab on both sides of the Atlantic.
[...]
As Tesla's sales in Europe started regaining strength earlier this year after declining in 2025, the company has sought to boost output in Germany. In May, Thierig said the group would invest $250 million into its German factory to increase production of EV battery cells.
I'm skeptical of the scale of this project, but if it works, it would be good news for Germany's struggling automotive industry. Local automakers are having a tough time right now and cutting tens of thousands of jobs as they look for ways to remain competitive against Chinese rivals. Obviously, building out Tesla's factory and then staffing it would create a lot of theoretical jobs.
3rd Gear: GM wants more robotics at its plants
General Motors is looking to increase the use of robots and other automation by 20% at its factories in North America by 2028 as it looks for ways to deal with higher labor and onshoring costs. The General is said to be developing its own robots and assembling them at its Kokomo, Indiana, plant, according to unnamed sources who spoke with Reuters. It's focused on using autonomous mobile robots to move parts around its plants. Unsurprisingly, the United Auto Workers union is rightfully worried about this plan.
Currently, GM is buying robotics equipment from outside suppliers while developing its own in-house, and it's asking parts suppliers bidding on new contracts to submit automation plans for their own operations. GM is using a scorecard to rate suppliers' automation efforts and even considering the scores in contract decisions. From Reuters:
GM said it uses automation to improve safety, quality and efficiency. "As competition intensifies globally, we continue to put these technologies to work in ways that support our manufacturing teams," its statement said.
US automakers have increased automation to contain manufacturing costs since the United Auto Workers won record contract gains in 2023 and President Donald Trump's drive to bring more factory work home put pressure on production costs.
The UAW, as you may have imagined, is not a fan of this.
The UAW won the contract gains from GM and its crosstown competitors Ford Motor and Jeep-parent Stellantis. GM said the contract would add about $575 in labor costs per vehicle; Ford pegged its added cost at $900 per vehicle.
At the time, analysts said the companies likely would increase automation as a way to defray the higher labor costs. GM last year said it had about 100 roboticists, AI engineers and hardware specialists working on advanced robotics systems.
US automakers have long said their labor costs exceed those of foreign rivals and newer competitors such as Tesla, whose US factories are largely nonunion.
The companies face another round of potentially contentious negotiations in 2028, when the contracts are scheduled to expire. UAW President Shawn Fain already has warned that AI and increased automation pose a threat to workers.
"The fruits of our labor have multiplied like never before, but workers aren't reaping the harvest. That's theft," Fain said at a UAW convention in June. "And if AI continues to be used as an accessory to that crime, it has to be stopped."
Automation is nothing new at vehicle factories, but automakers are exploring more ways to integrate AI and robotics into their plants. At the end of the day, a robot is less expensive and less needy than a person, and if a company can save even a dime by using a robot versus a human, it's going to do it 10 times out of 10.
4th Gear: BMW wants some of that sweet, sweet tariff relief
BMW is sick and tired of being sick and tired over these tariffs, and it wants some relief. It's the latest in a group of foreign automakers that are currently in talks with the Trump administration that are trying to catch a break on import duties by investing billions in new U.S. factories. Last year alone, BMW ate more than $1 billion in U.S. import tariffs, according to Robert Engelhorn, CEO of BMW Manufacturing.
The German automaker is pointing toward the $1.7 billion it spent on expanding its U.S. footprint for EV production at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The company produces more than 400,000 vehicles per year there, and ships about half of them to 120 countries. From Automotive News:
BMW's status as the largest auto exporter by value in the U.S., as well as its recent investments, are worthy of consideration for tariff relief, as company officials see it.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he would like to see lower tariffs for a company bringing outsized economic benefit to the state.
"Over time, I've had conversations with the people in Washington about that very thing," McMaster told Automotive News at a Nov. 13 event celebrating the opening of BMW's battery pack factory. "Nothing moves real fast sometimes, but it's all going to work out just fine, and this is more proof of it right here."
Last year, it imported about 215,000 vehicles to the U.S., most of which were sedans like the 3 Series and 4 Series. I'm not sure if it'll be enough to sway the Trump administration, but it's worth a shot. I'm sure having McMaster, a character we saw during Trump's first administration when he served as the National Security Advisor, in its corner is helpful, though.
Reverse: Tricky Dick strikes again
The thing is, Rich, you were a bit of a crook in this one regard. Listen, I know everyone was out to get you, and you're one paranoid son of a gun, but I'm pretty sure you did that stuff, man. What gets lost in all of this is that Nixon made this proclamation at Disney World, and that really tickles me. Anyway, if you want to learn more about Crooked Rich, head over to History.com.
The Fuel Up
Fuel prices continue to tumble, as we hit another huge milestone when it comes to diesel. It's easy to see why, too. Both WTI Crude Oil futures and Brent Crude prices are down, sitting at $86 and $94, respectively, at the time of publication. We should enjoy these good times while we can, because who knows how long they're going to last.
Here's where national average prices stand right now, according to AAA:
This all shakes out to the average price of a gallon of gas dropping another 3 cents overnight to $3.78, according to AAA. Diesel is the big winner, though. Even though it only had a 1-cent drop overnight, it hit $5.99, which means it's under $6 a gallon for the first time in at least 5,000 years. That's a big win, if you ask me.
On the radio: Geese - Taxes
I know the Grammys are stupid and nonsensical junk every single year, but I still get sucked into the dumb crap they do without fail. How are you not going to nominate Getting Killed for Album of the Year? Ridiculous. On the same note, Charli xcx's Music, Fashion, Film should also have been nominated. A travesty. A disgrace. A farce.