Bentley's first all-electric vehicle might have a bit of a silly name and slightly polarizing styling, but it would seem that's not enough to keep buyers away. Initial demand for the Torcal is shockingly strong, with the electric crossover already sold out through 2027. Now, if you want one, Bentley is taking orders for 2028. You'll be lucky to get one before you vote for the next President.

One caveat to all of this is that Bentley hasn't said how many Torcal build slots were actually available for 2027, and it hasn't indicated any sales volumes, so theoretically, it could have sold like 5 of the Cayenne-sized EVs, but I sort of doubt that. A spokesperson for the British luxury automaker said it was "very pleased with the response and the position we're in" following the Torcal's reveal in September. From Automotive News:

Based on orders, the S variant has been the most popular Torcal so far, [Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen] Walliser said. In general, Bentley has seen the Torcal attract new and younger customers to the brand. [...] The Torcal, based on Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric, is slotted beneath the Bentayga, Bentley's first crossover. It will become Bentley's fourth nameplate alongside the Bentayga, Continental GT coupe and convertible, and Flying Spur sedan. The rest of the Bentley lineup is offered with gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains. [...] The Torcal has a range of up to 375 miles from a 113-kilowatt-hour battery and offers fast charging at 400 kilowatts. Power is rated at 810 hp and 881 pound-feet of torque for the Torcal and 876 hp and 996 pound-feet of torque for the Torcal S, making it the most powerful Bentley to date. [...] U.S. pricing starts at $222,495 for the Torcal, $262,695 for the high-performance Torcal S and $300,995 for the Torcal First Edition. Bentayga pricing starts at $231,150, the Flying Spur starts at $254,850 and the Continental GT starts at $288,750. All prices include shipping.

The EV market is sort of an unknown in the ultra-luxury space. Sure, Rolls-Royce brought out the Spectre in 2023, and that has been a success; the Cadillac Celestiq is doing alright and the Ferrari Luce is selling well, despite its deeply polarizing design. However, Lamborghini killed its Lanzador EV earlier this year.

The Torcal's success is paramount for Bentley in the coming years. It invested $463 million to upgrade its factory in Crewe, England to build the EV, and it has spent even more than that on R&D and supply chain preparations. That's a lot of money to make back for a low-volume automaker like Bentley. It's doubly important because the automaker's global sales fell 17% through September, and the brand's profits dropped by over half to $54.1 million through the first nine months of 2026. This thing needs to be a sales success, and luckily for Bentley, it's looking that way.