2028 Bentley Torcal EV Charts A Slightly Strange-Looking Path Into The Future

The interior is less radical, though it is a lot more tech-forward than other Bentleys. Perhaps the biggest disappointment with the entire car is that Bentley ditched its iconic organ-stop air vent controls, with the airflow being controlled automatically or through the screen. That's dumb, though the air vents themselves do look cool. Instead of the Cayenne EV's kinked screen, the Torcal's OLED center touchscreen has a nice curve to it, and the gauge cluster is also a subtly curved screen that has a shroud atop it. An augmented reality head-up display is also available.

Otherwise, everything you see in here is exactly what you'd expect from a Bentley. There's tons of leather and real metal trim, with the option of things like ombré wood veneer and cashmere wool upholstery. Despite the new screen the Torcal still has a lot of physical controls, like the large drive mode dial in the center console that's surrounded by buttons and rollers for audio and climate controls. The new steering wheel also has plenty of buttons, though it's also got a version of Audi's new turn signal setup. I particularly love the animated ambient lighting, which looks like light shone through a crystal drinking glass.

Bentley

As standard the front seats have 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage, but if that's not enough, there's a few other options. The Postural Adjust and Smart Seat Climate systems "[maximize] seat comfort over long distances by continuously adjusting the seat's shape to subtly alter pressure distribution, and by adjusting heating and ventilation to control the occupant's temperature to a desired setpoint." Then there's the Wellness Seat Specification, which extends the massage from the squab into the cushion, so your legs will get touched in addition to your back and shoulders. The three-across rear bench seat has a power folding mechanism, a Bentley first, and the company says there's over 16 cubic feet of space in the cargo area with the seats up.

At launch Bentley will offer 15 shades of olive tan leather and 15 matching shades of Dinamica microsuede, plus five colors for the Merino wool. There's six wood veneer options and six Piano finishes, plus the technical ombré wood and engine-turned aluminum choices. Depending on which model you go for, there are different color split motifs for the interior.