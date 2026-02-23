Lamborghini Kills Its First Electric Car Because The Target Market Was 'Close To Zero'

Lamborghini is giving up on its eclectic ambitions after coming to the realziation that buyers just aren't that interested in an all-electric Lambo. Its chief executive, Stephan Winkelmann, said EV development at the company was at risk of becoming an "expensive hobby." Because of that, the upcoming Lanzador EV that we first saw in 2023 will no longer join the lineup.

This really isn't too much of a shock. I mean, last Summer we told you that Lamborghini was mulling over the idea of ditching the Lanzador in favor of more plug-in hybrids. Well, that seems to be the plan the folks in Sant'Agata Bolognese are going with, according to The Sunday Times, which spoke with Winkelmann. By 2030, all Lamborghinis are set to be PHEVs, he told the paper, but the company will continue to build internal combustion engines "for as long as possible." This fourth PHEV will join the Urus, Temerario, and Revuelto — all of which are already electrified.

Winkelmann pointed to a lack of demand as a driving force behind the decision, telling The Times that the "acceptance curve" for electric vehicles from Lamborghini's customer base was flattening and "close to zero." He added that its customers valued the "emotional experience" of their Lamborghinis, and a gas engine was crucial to that formula. I've driven some really fantastic EVs in my time, and I'll fully admit that it's almost impossible to replicate the feeling of a great gas engine in an electric car. Winkelmann — and Lamborghini's customers — seem to agree.

"EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection," he told The Times.