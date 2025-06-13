BMW Tells Dealers To Raise Prices On Most Gas-Powered 2026 Models Starting July 1

If you're in the market for a new BMW, you might want to pull the trigger on that purchase before the end of the month. As though new cars aren't expensive enough already, BMW just sent a bulletin to all U.S. dealers telling them to raise the prices on most gas powered 2026 model year cars by 1.9% starting July 1. According to our trusted friends at Cars Direct, the bulletin that BMW sent to its dealers made no reference to Donald Trump's nonsensical tariffs as the cause for the price increases.

Prices will not increase for 2025 models that are on dealer lots, and the upcharge will not affect the brand's electric vehicles like the recently facelifted iX and the BMW i5. The only gas-powered cars that are exempt from the July 1 price increase are the newly redesigned 2026 2 Series Gran Coupe, the tasty and talented 2026 M2, and the already egregiously expensive Alpina XB7 three-row SUV.